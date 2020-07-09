Everton held at home by improving Southampton

Everton's Brazilian forward Richarlison cancelled out Danny Ings's opener for Southampton as the teams drew 1-1 at Goodison Park in the Premier League on Thursday.

After an impressive start, in which Stuart Armstrong had an effort ruled out, Southampton took the lead in the 31st minute when a scuffed Armstrong shot fell to Ings and the forward did well to collect and round Jordan Pickford before sliding home.

The hosts drew level in the mid-table clash two minutes before the interval when Richarlison brought down a long diagonal ball from Lucas Digne and confidently finished.

Southampton ended the game strongest but Everton's defence, well-marshalled by Michael Keane, kept the visitors at bay to leave Carlo Ancelotti's side in 11th spot with 45 points and the Saints a place and a point below them.

The managers

Carlo Ancelotti: "The first half we did not deserve to draw, we changed in the second half and it was quite better. The first half was difficult.

"Of course I am disappointed about the first half, we left a lot of space in between our line and we were not in good control. Better in the second half, but not enough.

"Richarlison and Dominic Calvert-Lewin work a lot, Richarlison scored a fantastic goal but we could not play offensively with continuity. It is not a good result but we have to keep fighting for the four games. We have to get great results, it will not be easy but we have to try."

Ralph Hasenhuttl: "We can kill the game in the first half if we were more clinical with the finishing. Last game we gave 20 shots away and today it was only two or three and conceded. "We did not play it like an away game, it was a grown up game and that is a good thing for me.

"It was tactically demanding today, but in the end we had good organisation on the pitch and I had a feeling we had control of the game.

"We know James Ward-Prowse is a very safe penalty shooter but I always have a problem with the guy who is fouled and picks up the ball. We have a clear ranking and we will not discuss this. As long as Danny Ings has goals in his game and we win, we are happy."

Additional reporting by Reuters.

