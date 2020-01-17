The 22-year-old Brazil international, who last month signed a contract extension until 2024, has scored eight league goals in 22 games this season including the winner against Brighton & Hove Albion last weekend.

"We'll be without Richarlison for this game," Ancelotti told a news conference.

"He had a little problem yesterday on his knee in training. He had a little twist but nothing special -- a minor problem. I hope he'll be available on Tuesday against Newcastle United.

"We will be without Gylfi Sigurdsson (for West Ham). He has a minor groin issue. We're also recovering Alex Iwobi and I think he can play the next game (against Newcastle)."

Ancelotti said close-season signing Jean-Philippe Gbamin has started training with the team as he steps up his rehabilitation from thigh surgery, while fellow midfielder Andre Gomes is working individually following ankle surgery.

Everton are 11th in the table with 28 points from 22 games after winning three of their four games under Ancelotti.