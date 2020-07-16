Aston Villa's survival bid stung by late Theo Walcott header

Theo Walcott of Everton celebrates after scoring his sides first goal during the Premier League match between Everton FC and Aston Villa at Goodison Park on July 16, 2020 in Liverpool, England. Football Stadiums around Europe remain empty due to the Coron

Premier League, Goodison Park: Everton 1 (Walcott 87') Aston Villa 1 (Konsa 72')

Aston Villa's hopes of survival were dealt a devastating blow as they conceded a late equaliser to Everton at Goodison Park.

Defender Ezri Konsa thought he had won it for Dean Smith's side in the 73rd-minute, but substitute Theo Walcott ensured The Toffees' shared the spoils with a headed goal from a tight angle with just three minutes of normal time remaining.

Villa had shown little ambition to win the game despite their precarious position, but opened the scoring from a fantastic Conor Hourihane free-kick, with Konsa stretching to score just his third goal in club football.

Anwar El-Ghazi should have put the game to bed just minutes later from a Jack Grealish cross but he somehow contrived to hook an effort wide from just a matter of yards.

It was a huge miss that will haunt Villa, as Carlo Ancelotti's side rescued a point in the 87th-minute through Walcott, with the goalscorer Konsa unable to prevent his header going in despite being positioned on the line.

The draw leaves Villa three points behind 17th-placed Watford, who play their game in hand against fellow relegation-threatened West Ham in a mouth-watering six-pointer on Friday evening. Everton remain 11th with little to play for but pride after a run of poor form.

TALKING POINT - Villa's leaky defence costs them dear, again

It has been the same story all season, Villa's defence has been too fragile for top-flight football. Dean Smith's side had created little in the match and yet should still have had the victory secured against an out-of-form Everton before Walcott levelled. A lapse of concentration and a lack of desire was to blame as Villa saw their hopes of playing Premier League football next season go up in smoke. There is still a chance of escaping the drop, but it's a very small chance.

