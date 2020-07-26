Bournemouth suffer relegation from Premier League despite beating Everton

Bournemouth goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale shows his disappointment after the club are relegated from the Premier League
Goodison Park, Premier League: Everton 1 (Kean 41) Bournemouth 3 (King 13, Solanke 45+1, Stanislas 80)
A magnificent final-day performance from Bournemouth was not enough as they were relegated from the Premier League.
Goals from Joshua King, Dominic Solanke and Junior Stanislas earned the Cherries victory at Goodison Park, but didn't keep their top-tier dream alive.
The Cherries finished 18th, one point behind Aston Villa, who drew 1-1 at West Ham.
