'Everyone else is a mess!' – Why Liverpool can win next five titles

A dynasty is forming at Liverpool that could see them win the next five Premier League titles, Reds expert Tony Evans says on the latest Game of Opinions podcast.

Jurgen Klopp’s side secured their first title in 30 years last week after devastating their rivals in the interrupted season.

Premier League Brighton boss Potter pleased by results since season resumption 2 HOURS AGO

Their closest challengers Manchester City – over 20 points adrift with seven games remaining – face a European ban for breaching Financial Fair Play that could feasibly see their top talent seek moves elsewhere.

City, who maintain their innocence, had their defence heard at the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) last month. A decision is expected later in July.

And Evans believes that if this Liverpool team stay together, they can enjoy an unrivalled stretch of dominance.

Play Icon WATCH 'A dynasty is forming' - Liverpool can dominate for years 00:01:55

"If the club handles things right and the players are keen to stay, I think there is a dynasty forming," said Evans on Eurosport’s Game of Opinions podcast.

"City are playing really well at the moment and obviously are a side that will challenge. But if their two-year ban from the Champions League is upheld, then they’re going to have huge issues.

"So City, who are the main dangers, are in trouble – that’s if the ban is upheld, which I expect it will be. Everyone else is an absolute mess and miles behind Liverpool.

"If they [Liverpool] can keep this team together, then you would expect maybe the next five titles to go to Anfield because they’re so far ahead."

Manchester United hold the record for most consecutive Premier League titles with three (1998-2001 and 2006-2009). No team in English top-flight history has won more than three in a row.

Play Icon WATCH 'I’m appalled by Liverpool celebrations' 00:01:26

Fellow guest Paul Hassall was slightly more cautious but admitted City’s woes extended beyond their potential ban.

"It’s interesting to hear what Guardiola’s said in the last few days, that he’s not quite committing to being at City long-term. If Guardiola isn’t at Manchester City, that obviously plays into Liverpool’s hands," said Hassall.

"Klopp is someone who I thought might win something at Liverpool and then, not necessarily burn out, but if you look at what happened at Dortmund it fell away a little bit.

"And the intensity of his management style made me think Klopp might win a major trophy such as the Premier League and leave Liverpool.

"Obviously that doesn’t look like it’s going to be the case and it’s fantastic news for Liverpool fans."

Play Icon

Premier League 'A dynasty is forming' - Liverpool can dominate for years 2 HOURS AGO