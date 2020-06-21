False start! Liverpool's Sadio Mane forgets to kneel and sprints up the pitch on his own

Sadio Mane was so eager to get back to action that he forgot something.

Teams around the Premier League have been kneeling before games this weekend to show their support for Black Lives Matter.

Liverpool and Everton did the same before their Merseyside derby on Sunday, but it must have slipped Mane's mind as he went sprinting up the pitch as the other 21 players and officials kneeled.

Mane quickly realised his mistake, though, and jogged back to the halfway line before kneeling.

https://twitter.com/carlmarkham/status/1274765988504928259?s=20

