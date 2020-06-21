Football
Premier League

False start! Liverpool's Sadio Mane forgets to kneel and sprints up the pitch on his own

Sadio Mane

Image credit: Eurosport

ByEurosport UK
an hour ago | Updated 5 minutes ago

Sadio Mane was so eager to get back to action that he forgot something.

Teams around the Premier League have been kneeling before games this weekend to show their support for Black Lives Matter.

Liverpool and Everton did the same before their Merseyside derby on Sunday, but it must have slipped Mane's mind as he went sprinting up the pitch as the other 21 players and officials kneeled.

Premier League

Chelsea come from behind to beat Aston Villa and strengthen top-four place

3 HOURS AGO

Mane quickly realised his mistake, though, and jogged back to the halfway line before kneeling.

https://twitter.com/carlmarkham/status/1274765988504928259?s=20

Premier League

Newcastle blow Sheff Utd away after John Egan red card

5 HOURS AGO
Premier League

Mikel Arteta rejects Neal Maupay’s ‘humility’ jibe aimed at Matteo Guendouzi

10 HOURS AGO
