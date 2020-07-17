Fan return Q&A: How the government's plan to refill stadiums will look

When will fans be allowed back into stadiums again? How many will be permitted to return? What will the match-going experience be like? We look at the burning questions following the Prime Minister's Friday coronavirus announcement.

Boris Johnson has revealed that as part of the next lifting of Covid-19 lockdown restrictions, he plans to allow fans in sports stadiums from October 1, subject to successful tests at pilot events. But what does this mean for the next football season? Is it back to normal after the first month of behind-closed-doors games? Well, not quite...

WHEN WILL FANS BE ALLOWED BACK IN?

The initial plan, subject to the success of pilot events, is that October 1 is being earmarked as the time when spectators may be allowed back into UK stadiums for sporting events.

The official start date for next season has not been announced yet, with Saturday August 29 or Saturday September 12 two potential options, meaning initially games will remain behind closed doors.

HOW MANY FANS WILL BE ALLOWED TO ATTEND?

The reintegration of fans will be a slow one, with plans to allow full stadiums not on the agenda until 2021.

Reports in the UK media suggest that stadiums will be allowed to operate at as much as a 50 per cent capacity – especially if they are allowed to implement a digital health passport system. Again, nothing has been confirmed, and is dependent on the test events.

WHEN AND WHERE ARE THESE TEST EVENTS?

The events have been carefully selected to represent a range of sports and indoor and outdoor spectator environments. They are expected to include two men’s county cricket friendly matches – such as Surrey v Middlesex at The Oval on July 26-27 – the World Snooker Championship at Sheffield’s Crucible Theatre from July 31, and the Glorious Goodwood horse racing festival on August 1.

There are also likely to be further pilot events for other sports, in order to build up to and prepare for the full, socially distanced return of sport. According to reports, the Football Association will put forward the Community Shield, which it hopes will take place at the end of August, as a potential footballing test event.

HOW WILL ATTENDING MATCHES LOOK?

In order for fans to return to stadiums, the government has outlined operating guidelines that state:

Fans must agree to a new code of behaviour that includes not attending if they potentially have symptoms of Covid-19 or have been exposed to a person who has tested positive.

Social distancing must be observed in seating arrangements.

Crowd management plans should be in place, including the controlled entry and exit of fans and one-way systems.

Additional hygiene facilities should be installed inside venues, particularly at entrances and exits.

Screening procedures should be considered at stadium entrances.

ARE FACEMASKS GOING TO BE COMPULSORY?

Nothing confirmed as yet, but it is understood that the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport are not likely to insist that spectators wear face masks, because fans will be outdoors.

However, Premier League clubs believe that face masks may be necessary if they are to quickly reach the capacities they want – as much as 75 per cent – especially when it comes to fans entering and leaving the stadium.

