Fenerbahce move for Ozil 'not possible'

The former Germany international has been widely linked with a move away from the Emirates this summer after a series of reported spats with head coach Unai Emery.

He is of Turkish descent and is a boyhood Fener fan but the club say that although they admire what Ozil has achieved, they are unable to attempt to bring him to Istanbul.

"Mesut Ozil, with his career and standing, successfully represents our country abroad. He is an important value known with the identity of Fenerbahce," the club said in a statement.

"However, Fenerbahce does not have a proposal for Mesut Ozil. Under the current economic conditions, such a step is not possible for both parties.

"Our president, Ali Koc, made statements on the subject on June 20 and emphasised that this could not be realised in the short term."

Ozil, who is on a reported £350,000 weekly wage at Arsenal, has moved to align himself closer with Turkey over recent years, having ended his international career last summer citing a "racist" reaction to a pre-tournament photo of him with controversial Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan.