Football
Premier League

Fernandes: Man Utd want to win every game

Manchester United's Portuguese midfielder Bruno Fernandes scores their first goal from the penalty spot during the English Premier League football match between Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, on June 19, 20

Image credit: Getty Images

ByAlexander Netherton
an hour ago | Updated an hour ago

Manchester United goalscorer Bruno Fernandes says his side aim to win every game left in the Premier League season.

The 25-year-old midfielder converted a second-half penalty to wipe out the deficit from Steven Bergwijn's goal in the first half for Spurs.

Premier League

Paul Pogba still has a future in red

26 MINUTES AGO

Speaking after the game, Fernandes was positive despite dropping two points, saying: "We did very well. It was a difficult game. They scored on the counter but we were in the game. We had a lot of chances.

"We want to win every game bit a good result. After a long stop, we did very well."

It was also the first game that Fernandes played in tandem with Paul Pogba, who came on as a sub and won the penalty for Fernandes to take.

"When we train in groups, I trained with Paul Pogba. I found a good connection with everyone though. Paul won the penalty and I kicked it," Fernandes explained.

"We need to look at the Champions League. At the end I kicked the ball and then found his foot. The VAR is here to help, if it says no penalty we have to accept."

Paul Pogba of Manchester United during the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on June 19, 2020

Image credit: Getty Images

United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer praised the contribution of the 27-year-old Frenchman.

"First 25 minutes we were very slow. Paul Pogba is one of the best players in the world and it is great to have him back. He is delighted to be back, he has had a 10 month injury nightmare," he said after the game

"I am sure everyone can see he has great hunger for the game. It is a different team to the one he left when injured. We are a club that want the best players in the world playing together. Paul showed he can play with Bruno."

Tottenham Hotspur's Dutch midfielder Steven Bergwijn (L) celebrates scoring the opening goal during the English Premier League football match between Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, on June 19, 2020

Image credit: Getty Images

Tottenham's scorer Bergwijn admitted that the game was a different experience behind closed doors.

"We had a good first half, but we let them have too much pressure in the second half.

"It is different with no public. There are millions of people watching the game though."

What's On

