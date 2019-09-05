A total of 21 Premier League players made the 55-man list, one more than La Liga, who have topped the bill the past nine years.

Barcelona (11) and Real Madrid (nine) still lead the way in terms of club representation, with Manchester City (eight) and Liverpool (seven) not far behind.

Bernardo Silva and Raheem Sterling make the cutGetty Images

Among the 17 players to make their debut on the list are Liverpool quartet Alisson Becker, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Andy Robertson and Roberto Firmino.

Alexander-Arnold is joined by Harry Kane, Kyle Walker and Raheem Sterling as the four English players nominated.

2018 World 11: David De Gea; Dani Alves, Raphael Varane, Sergio Ramos, Marcelo; Luka Modric, N’Golo Kante, Eden Hazard; Kylian Mbappe, Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo

Tottenham's Heung-Min Son is the first Asian player to make the list, Gianluigi Buffon does not make the cut for the first time in the award’s 15-year history, with Cristiano Ronaldo the only player to feature in all 15 XIs.

Notable absentees include Edinson Cavani, Philippe Coutinho, Paulo Dybala and David Silva.

The final XI will be revealed at The Best awards on September 23 in Milan, with Ronaldo up against Virgil van Dijk and Lionel Messi for the individual gong.

FIFA FIFPro World 11 shortlist

GOALKEEPERS (5)

Alisson Becker (Brazil, Liverpool FC)

David De Gea (Spain, Manchester United)

Ederson Moraes (Brazil, Manchester City)

Jan Oblak (Slovenia, Atletico Madrid)

Marc-Andre ter Stegen (Germany, FC Barcelona)

DEFENDERS (20)

Jordi Alba (Spain, FC Barcelona)

Trent Alexander-Arnold (England, Liverpool FC)

Daniel Alves (Brazil, Paris Saint-Germain/Sao Paulo)

Joao Cancelo (Portugal, Juventus/Manchester City)

Daniel Carvajal (Spain, Real Madrid)

Giorgio Chiellini (Italy, Juventus)

Virgil van Dijk (The Netherlands, Liverpool FC)

Diego Godin (Uruguay, Atletico/Internazionale)

Joshua Kimmich (Germany, Bayern Munich)

Kalidou Koulibaly (Senegal, SSC Napoli)

Aymeric Laporte (France, Manchester City)

Matthijs de Ligt (The Netherlands, Ajax/ Juventus)

Gerard Pique (Spain, FC Barcelona)

Sergio Ramos (Spain, Real Madrid)

Andrew Robertson (Scotland, Liverpool FC)

Alex Sandro (Brazil, Juventus)

Thiago Silva (Brazil, Paris Saint-Germain)

Raphael Varane (France, Real Madrid)

Marcelo Vieira (Brazil, Real Madrid)

Kyle Walker (England, Manchester City)

MIDFIELDERS (15)

Sergio Busquets (Spain, FC Barcelona)

Casemiro (Brazil, Real Madrid)

Kevin De Bruyne (Belgium, Manchester City)

Christian Eriksen (Denmark, Tottenham Hotspur)

Frenkie de Jong (The Netherlands, Ajax/FC Barcelona)

Eden Hazard (Belgium, Chelsea/Real Madrid)

N'Golo Kante (France, Chelsea)

Toni Kroos (Germany, Real Madrid)

Arthur Melo (Brazil, FC Barcelona)

Luka Modric (Croatia, Real Madrid)

Paul Pogba (France, Manchester United)

Ivan Rakitic (Croatia, FC Barcelona)

Bernardo Silva (Portugal, Manchester City)

Dusan Tadic (Serbia, Ajax)

Arturo Vidal (Chile, FC Barcelona)

FORWARDS (15)