Foden stars as Man City thrash Burnley to keep Liverpool waiting

Premier League, Etihad Stadium - Manchester City 5 (Foden 22' & 63', Mahrez 43', 45' (pen) D. Silva 51') Burnley 0

Phil Foden was the star of the show as a brilliant Manchester City thrashed Burnley 5-0 at the Etihad to keep Liverpool waiting for their chance to seal the Premier League title.

There were disgraceful scenes as a 'White Lives Matter Burnley' banner flew overhead as the match kicked off but, on the pitch, a much-changed City were in control from the off, with Foden scoring his second goal in as many games in the 23rd minute, before a superb individual goal from Riyad Mahrez doubled City’s lead two minutes before half time.

The first-half drama was not over, as City were awarded a penalty after a lengthy VAR check for a tackle by Ben Mee on Sergio Aguero. Sean Dyche and the Burnley bench were not best pleased as Mahrez stepped up to make it three from the spot.

David Silva added a fourth six minutes into the second half, before the superb Foden completed the rout to ensure Liverpool cannot seal their first Premier League title on Wednesday night against Crystal Palace.

Riyad Mahrez celebrates with his team mates after he scores his sides second Image credit: Getty Images

The plane banner above the Etihad took place just moments after both sets of players took the knee in support of the Black Lives Matter movement, with Burnley issuing a quick statement insisting lifetime bans will be handed out to the culprits.

City made eight changes to the side who beat Arsenal last time out, with one of those players to come in, Foden, drilling into the bottom corner after being picked out by a quick short corner on the edge of the box.

The often unheralded Mahrez then turned Charlie Taylor inside out before arrowing a strike into the bottom corner to make it two, before converting from the penalty spot after VAR had judged Mee had brought Aguero down. The incident did in fact ensure Aguero left the pitch injured.

After the break, City did not relent, and after a brilliantly disguised pass from Foden, Bernardo Silva set up David Silva for the fourth, before Foden arrived right on cue at the back post to add his second and complete the scoring.

That is now eight goals for City since the return of the Premier League. They have also scored five or more goals on 17 different occasions in the Premier League since Pep Guardiola joined at the start of the 2016-17 campaign; eight more than any other side. Burnley, who could only name seven substitutes due to ongoing contract renewal problems, conceded five at the Etihad for the third visit in a row.

TALKING POINT - Are City back to their very best?

It is too little, too late in terms of the title race, but looking ahead to next season, City look to be in good shape. Arsenal and Burnley have been blown away with some sublime City football, and carry on like this, Liverpool will have a tough job retaining the title in 2020/21. Some bookmakers already have City as low as evens to win next season’s title.

MAN OF THE MATCH - Phil Foden

Two goals and a sumptuous pass in the run-up to another – a fine night’s work for the man known as the ‘Stockport Iniesta’.

With David Silva on his way out, City have their successor. Guardiola's slow blooding of Foden may in fact turn out to be a masterstroke. The boy has everything.

PLAYER RATINGS

Manchester City: Ederson 7, Cancelo 6, Fernandinho 7, Otamendi 6, Zinchenko 6, Rodri 7, D. Silva 8, Foden 9, B. Silva 8, Mahrez 9, Aguero 6... Subs: Laporte 6, De Bruyne 7, Sane 6, Jesus 6.

Burnley: Pope 5, Lowton 5, Tarkowski 5, Mee 5, Taylor 5, Brownhill 5, Cork 5, Westwood 4, McNeil 5, Rodriguez 4, Vydra 4… Subs: Pieters 5, Thompson N/A.

KEY MOMENTS

23’ - GOOOOOAAALLLLLLL!!!! Manchester City 1-0 Burnley. Fantastic strike from Foden as he gives City the lead. Short corner from City catches Burnley cold, Foden is picked out on the edge of the box, and the youngster gets the ball out of his feet before arrowing a strike into the bottom corner to score his second goal in as many games.

43’ - GOOOOAAAALLLL!!!! Manchester City 2-0 Burnley. And there it is. Brilliant goal from Mahrez to make it two. Game over? Mahrez picks up the ball on the right, cuts onto his left, throws the dummy, fooling Charlie Taylor, gets the ball onto his right before firing into the bottom corner.

45+1’ - VAR is checking a clash between Ben Mee and Aguero in the box. Everyone looks a little bemused. Replays do look like Mee catches him, but it would be a soft one… PENALTY GIVEN! Referee Andre Marriner signals that the VAR has decided that is a penalty. Mahrez to take..

45+2’ - GOOOOOAAALLLLLLL!!! Manchester City 3-0 Burnley. Mahrez just slots the penalty beyond the dive of Pope to put City on course for three points. Could be a long, long night for the Clarets.

51’ - GOOOOOAAALLLLL!!!! Manchester City 4-0 Burnley. David Silva gets in on the act to tap home City's fourth. Simple, really. Foden disguises a brilliant pass into Bernardo Silva, who threads it across for David Silva, five yards out, with the finish an easy one.

63’ - GGGGOOOOAAALLLLL!!! Manchester City 5-0 Burnley. Five for City as Foden nets his second of the game at the far post. How many is this going to be? Bernardo Silva threads it across for Jesus, who does not make the desired connection, but Foden is on hand to sweep the ball home at the far post.

KEY STATS

Burnley are the first side to have as many as 10 English starters in a Premier League since Middlesbrough in May 2006 (v Fulham).

Phil Foden has scored in each of his last two Premier League appearances for Manchester City (2 goals) after managing just one in his 32 before that.

Burnley failed to have a shot in the first half of a Premier League game for the first time since December 2018 v Crystal Palace.

Riyad Mahrez has now scored 10+ goals in five successive campaigns in all competition.

Bernardo Silva has assisted four of Man City's eight Premier League goals against Burnley this season.

