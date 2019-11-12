TOP STORIES

19.13 - Salah out of Egypt double-header

Mohamed Salah is out of Egypt's upcoming matches against Kenya and Comoros due to an ankle injury.

The Liverpool forward was pictured wearing a protective boot on his left ankle. Liverpool's next match is at Crystal Palace on November 23.

18.50 - Depay doubt for NI clash

Netherlands forward Memphis Depay is an injury doubt for their key Euro 2020 Group C qualifier against Northern Ireland in Belfast on Saturday while Georginio Wijnaldum is battling the flu, coach Ronald Koeman said on Tuesday.

"He (Depay) had the same thigh injury which forced him to miss our last game against Belarus, but this time on the other leg,” Koeman told a news conference.

"It’s too early to say whether he will be able to play on Saturday, although Memphis himself is quite positive about it."

17:30 - Southgate defends decision to drop Sterling

15.55 - Xhaka deserves respect, says Vieira

Former Arsenal captain Patrick Vieira believes Granit Xhaka will come through this "difficult period" at the Emirates after the Swiss had the armband taken away from him.

''I feel sorry for him because he [was] the captain and he's going through a really difficult period and really difficult time at Arsenal," Vieira said.

"I think we have to remind ourselves that he's achieved a lot since he's at Arsenal and he deserves a lot of respect.

"When you're a player and don't perform the way you expect, you get frustrated about yourself. And sometimes you say things or do things you regret.

"I find it really difficult a lot of ex-footballers have jumped on him and being really negative towards him - it's too too easy.

" I know how good he is and he will come through this difficult period because he's a strong man, he's a good player. And he will show how good he is.' "

15:35 - 'Raheem is very important for us'

Southgate adds: "It is not for me to discuss the details of the incident, there is nothing to be gained from that. In the end I have to find the right solution for the group. That's a difficult line, you try to be fair when dealing with all players. I won't always get that right but I am the manager.

"Raheem is very important for us but I felt it was the right thing."

15:20 - Southgate: We must move forward

"When you have made a decision to not select Raheem it was going to become public. I would rather deal with that now. The decision has been made.

“The decision has been made not to consider Raheem for the game on Thursday and that’s the end of the matter for me.

“We have to move forward and that’s why keeping the group together was the most important thing.

“As emotions calmed yesterday, that was still a possibility. Everybody worked that through and I’m very impressed with the players.

" I love all of my players. We are like a family and all families have disagreements. The important thing is for a family to communicate and work through problems. I don't expect as a manager to not have to deal with issues, that's part of the job. "

"Our focus is now on moving forward."

15.10 - Southgate press conference

Speaking to the media for the first time since dropping Sterling after his row with Gomez, Southgate provided an opening statement...

"I wouldn't normally speak at this stage but it is important to speak publicly about this," Southgate said.

"I am dealing with a very young squad and we are in a sport where emotions run high.

"Raheem explained last night that for a brief moment his emotions ran over. It would be correct to say that's not the same for Joe. These things happen in football.

"We have excellent senior players who have played a part in bringing everyone together."

13:30 - Tottenham have complete confidence in me - Eriksen

It is of course the international break, which means we are always guaranteed an explosive interview by an unhappy player in their home country.

In fairness, this isn't that explosive but it is intriguing. Tottenham midfielder Christian Eriksen is in the final year of his contract and looks certain to leave - but believes that he is not being phased out of the team.

"I feel 100 percent that Tottenham has complete confidence in me," he told Danish tabloid B.T.

"There is not that big a difference, except that I play a little less this year.

"I don’t feel there is a connection between my contract situation and the fact that I haven’t played as many matches."

You keep telling yourself that, Christian...

12:00 - Sterling had 'packed his bags'

This ridiculous saga has a new development. According to Sky Sports News, Raheem Sterling had packed his bags and was preparing to leave St George's Park before Jordan Henderson intervened. This whole thing has blown up massively.

10:15 - England stars unhappy with Southgate

Raheem Sterling's team-mates would rather Gareth Southgate had kept his row with Joe Gomez in house, according to the Daily Mirror.

Jordan Henderson apparently stepped in as peace-maker between the pair, who eventually apologised and shook hands.

However, it was not left at that as other squad members expected and Southgate reportedly has made an unpopular decision by taking the incident further.

09:20 - Sterling releases statement over Gomez spat

Raheem Sterling has released a statement on Instagram explaining his actions that saw him dropped from the England side for Thursday's clash with Montenegro.

Sterling admitted that "emotions got the better of him" and that he and Gomez were ready to "move forward" from the incident.

08:50 - Klopp's wife 'stopped Man Utd move'

Jurgen Klopp's wife dissuaded him from taking the Manchester United job... according to Liverpool legend Phil Thompson.

Thompson claims Ulla Klopp urged the German against replacing David Moyes at Old Trafford during the 2013-14 season, although she later approved his move to Liverpool in 2015.

Thompson told TV2 in Denmark: "I interviewed Klopp for Sky, and I asked if he and Liverpool were created for each other. He looked at me and asked 'Why?'.

"Then Klopp told me he could have taken over Manchester United, but his wife said it wasn't right. When Liverpool arrived, his wife said it was right. There is something strange there. It is as if he's created for Liverpool."

08:30 - England drop Sterling after Gomez bust-up

You've undoubtedly already heard, but Raheem Sterling will not be considered for selection for England's 1000th international with Montenegro after clashing with Joe Gomez at St George's Park.

MONDAY'S NEWS

19.55 - Mahrez on blocked Arsenal move

After inspiring Leicester to Premier League glory in 2016, Riyad Mahrez has claimed the club blocked his move to Arsenal, with the now Manchester City winger stating he "lost two years" of playing at the highest level.

"After the title-winning year, if I was in a top team, it would not have been the same story," he told France Football.

" For me, it is clear that I lost two years at the very highest level. I lost two years! "

"Because instead of being at City at 27, I could have been there at 24 or 25. Leicester blocked me. They told me: "You cannot go, you cannot go!

18.45 - Klopp: No pressure to win Club World Cup

Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp says he feels no extra pressure to deliver the team's first Club World Cup title next month but expects an intense tournament in Qatar amidst a busy run of fixtures across all competitions.

Liverpool enter the tournament at the semi-final stage and face a second-round winner on December 18 and the German believes the European champions could be pushed hard by unfamiliar opponents in the seven-team competition.

"I'm not someone who has to be the first on the moon or the first winning the World Cup with Liverpool, but when we're there we'll try with all we have," Klopp told the FIFA wesbite.

"So far, I don't feel any pressure. I see it as an absolute opportunity... the interesting and difficult part is that we'll be playing against teams from other continents, which doesn't happen that often... it'll be a tough one for sure."

17.45 - 7/10 for VAR?

VAR's implementation in the Premier League has been rated seven out of 10 by Neil Swarbrick, the former referee who is the league's lead on the technology.

"I'd give us around about seven-ish," Head of Implementation of VAR in the Premier League Swarbrick told BBC Sport.

"We have more decisions correct with VAR than without it. If the mark now is seven - early days - in two years' time I'm hoping for maybe a eight and a half or nine.

"We are open to evolving with this - it's not a case of we're not budging. We will listen to feedback and where we can improve things, we will do."

17.34 - No charge for Pep

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola will not face an FA charge following his actions in the defeat at Liverpool on Sunday.

Guardiola was seen saying "thank you so much" to referee Michael Oliver after the full-time whistle, with City seeing two penalty appeals turned down.

"No, it was not sarcastic. It was: 'Thank you so much'," said Guardiola after City slipped nine points behind Premier League leaders Liverpool.

"I said the same thing after the Tottenham game. 'Thank you so much'. I go over to the referees and my colleagues and I say 'good luck' all the time."

17.26 - Warnock leaves Cardiff

Neil Warnock and Cardiff City have parted ways with the club - relegated from the Premier League last season - currently 14th in the Championship.

17:00 - Vote of confidence for Emery

Arsenal’s hierarchy have given head coach Unai Emery a vote of confidence despite the club going five games without a win in all competitions.

“We are as disappointed as everyone else with both our results and performances at this stage of the season,” said head of football Raul Sanllehi and managing director Vinai Venkatesham, per Goal.com. "We share the frustration with our fans, Unai, players and all our staff as they are not at the level we want or expect.

" Things need to improve to meet our objectives for the season, and we firmly believe Unai is the right man for the job, together with the backroom team we have in place. We are all working intensively behind the scenes to turn things around and are confident we will. "

“We never take our fantastic support for granted. We hope we can all stick together and get behind the team in this challenging period, as together we are stronger.”

16:33 - 17-year-old Eduardo Camavinga called up to France U21 squad

Rennes midfielder Eduardo Camavinga has been called up to the France U21 squad to replace Matteo Guendouzi, who was called up to the senior squad as a replacement for Blaise Matuidi.

The 17-year-old has starred for Rennes at the base of their midfield, producing a particularly impressive performance against PSG earlier this season.

15:50 - Klopp: Who wants to be first in early November??

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has played down his side's nine-point lead over Manchester City at the top of the Premier League after their 3-1 win at Anfield on Sunday.

15:45 - Spanish Super Cup in Saudi Arabia

The Spanish Super Cup tournament will be played in Saudi Arabia this January.

Barcelona, Real Madrid, Atletico Madrid and Valencia will contest the revamped tournament between January 8 and January 12, with both semi-finals and the final taking place at the 62,000-capacity King Abdullah Sports City stadium in Jeddah.

14:55 - 'Lewandowski can break Gerd Muller's record'

Bayern Munich chief Karl-Heinz Rummenigge believes Robert Lewandowski's superb form this season could help him break Gerd Muller's long-standing record of 40 Bundesliga goals in a single season.

"I thought Gerd Muller's record was for eternity. But I think Robert is the first player who could get close and put it at risk. It's amazing that he scores one to three goals in each game, and of a quality to take your hat off to."

14:40 - Guendouzi gets France call

Arsenal midfielder Matteo Guendouzi could make his full international debut in the upcoming internationals after being promoted from the France Under-21 squad. Juventus' Blaise Matuidi suffered a rib injury in his club's 1-0 win over AC Milan at the weekend and is being assessed for a possible fracture.

13:30 - Euro Papers: Ronaldo offered Juventus escape route

12:20 - Emery given six games to save his job

Unai Emery has been given six games to save his job at Arsenal, according to the Evening Standard.

Arsenal have been on a miserable run of form but the club hierarchy are said to be against making knee-jerk decisions. Nevertheless, results will need to improve after the international break if Emery is to continue his career in north London, starting with November 23's home match against Southampton.

12:00 - Lacazette defends under-fire Emery

Arsenal captain Alexandre Lacazette has admitted that his side need the respite of the international break but defended Unai Emery, who is under increasing pressure.

"Last season when we were unbeaten in 20 games in a row nobody said anything about the coach or manager," he told France 24. "We miss confidence and we need the international break."

11:50 - Aubameyang involved in car crash before Leicester defeat

Arsenal captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang crashed his £270,000 Lamborghini on the M25 near his home into a Mercedes on Friday, as he was driving home from training, according to the Sun.

11:30 - Van Dijk staying grounded despite 'special' win

Liverpool may have taken a huge step towards winning the Premier League title by beating Manchester City but Virgil van Dijk is refusing to get carried away.

"It's like any other three points of course, but it was a bit special because you are playing against the champions, your direct rival. We all know and we all feel there are so many games left that so many things can happen between now and May."

10:20 - Capello slams Ronaldo workrate

Fabio Capello has questioned Cristiano Ronaldo's contribution to Juventus' cause, claiming the Portuguese star has not "dribbled past anyone in the last three years.

9:15 - Auabameyang captaincy causes Arsenal unrest

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has only led Arsenal out in one match but his relationship with controversial fans has caused some to question his position as captain.

08:50 - Ronaldo row

A potential row is brewing at Italy's biggest club after Cristiano Ronaldo reportedly left the Juventus Stadium early on Sunday after being substituted by Maurizio Sarri in the 1-0 win over AC Milan, with his replacement Paulo Dybala scoring the winner. Ronaldo appeared to say something to his coach after being taken off on 55 minutes, the second time in a week he has been hauled off by his coach for Dybala. However, Sarri was playing down the incident.