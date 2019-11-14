THURSDAY'S STORIES

TOP HEADLINES

LATEST NEWS

13:10 - Thierry Henry appointed Montreal Impact head coach

Former Arsenal striker and Belgium assistant coach Thierry Henry is the new head coach of MLS club Montreal Impact, signing a two-year deal with the Canadian club.

"It's an honour to become head coach of the Montreal Impact and return to MLS," said former Monaco boss Henry, who holds a UEFA Pro coaching licence.

"It's a league that I know well where I had a great time. Being in Quebec, in Montreal, which has a huge multicultural heritage, is something extraordinary.

"I have always had an eye on this club and now I am there."

12:40 - Where's Willian going?

Video - Where's Willian going? - Euro Papers 01:24

12:21 - REMINDER: England face Montenegro tonight

12:15 - Courtois: I'm among the world's best

Belgium's Thibaut Courtois says he is among the world’s leading goalkeepers despite facing criticism over his form for Real Madrid in recent months.

"I’ve shown that I belong among the best in the world. There are perhaps 10 great goalkeepers and little to choose between them,” he was quoted as saying by Belgian media ahead of Saturday's Euro 2020 qualifier in Russia.

"With my talent and my form, I am certain that I belong among the best. That is precisely why I have been criticised."

11:55 - Rapinoe calls for more investment in US women's game

Megan RapinoeGetty Images

Two-time World Cup winner Megan Rapinoe hopes for more investment in the domestic league and better pay for club players.

Earlier this month, the U.S. National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) announced new compensation guidelines for 2020, including a nearly 20 percent increase in the overall salary cap as well as allocation money allowing teams to invest in some players above the maximum salary.

However, the funds cannot be used to pay players who are members of the U.S. and Canadian national teams, a move that Rapinoe, a standout for the NWSL's Reign FC, criticised.

"We need to sit down and have more substantive conversations about what that looks like," the Californian told Reuters when asked about the allocated fund provisions.

" It’s going to be a necessary step before the NWSL gets going next year. "

11:30 - Salah injury return unclear

Mohamed Salah’s return date from an ankle injury, picked up in Liverpool's 2-1 win over Leicester on October 5, is unclear as he continues to undergo treatment.

He played on in Liverpool’s following five matches before getting hit in the same ankle against Manchester City last weekend. It is not yet known when he will return to match action.

Liverpool’s star forward has been ruled out of Egypt’s internationals against Kenya and Comoros and was withdrawn from the squad on Tuesday.

He was pictured wearing a protective boot at a recent Egypt training session.

Salah, who has nine goals in 17 appearances in all competitions for the Merseyside club this season, is therefore a doubt for Liverpool’s Premier League clash against Crystal Palace on November 23.

11:15 - On this day

Zlatan scored this goal.

10:45 - Southgate happy with Sterling

"We move forward. The way he's trained has been exemplary," Southgate told the media.

"He's with the group, that's the most important thing. He's a massive part of what we do - has been, will be,

"He's with us for the game tomorrow. He's back with the team on the training pitch enjoying his football."

10:00 - Icardi to stay at PSG?

Reports in Italy suggest that PSG are interested in signing Mauro Icardi on a permanent basis. The forward has started life well in Paris and could cost around €65 million.

09:00 - Could Sancho leave Dortmund?

A report in The Daily Mail says that Jadon Sancho is considering leaving Borussia Dortmund.

The forward is reportedly unhappy with a the way some incidents at the club have been handled.

Barcelona, Real Madrid, Liverpool, Manchester United and Chelsea have all been linked.

WEDNESDAY'S STORIES

TOP STORIES

LATEST NEWS

22:00 - Ibrahimovic to leave LA Galaxy

Zlatan Ibrahimovic will not return to the LA Galaxy for the 2020 MLS season, the team said in a statement on Wednesday.

The 38-year-old Swedish striker tallied 52 goals and 17 assists in 53 starts for Galaxy, the team he joined in March 2018 from Manchester United.

"We would like to thank Zlatan for his contributions to the LA Galaxy and Major League Soccer," LA Galaxy President Chris Klein said.

"Since his arrival in 2018, Zlatan has positively influenced the sport of soccer in Los Angeles. We are grateful for his work ethic and passion. We thank Zlatan for his professionalism and immeasurable impact on the Los Angeles community and the soccer community in North America as a whole."

20:00 - Southgate promises youthful England line-up against Montenegro

England could field one of their youngest sides in their 1000th international when they face Montenegro in a Euro 2020 qualifier at Wembley, manager Gareth Southgate said on Wednesday.

Southgate picked the youngest England starting side this century when they upset Spain 3-2 in Seville in the Nations League last year and he said the record could be broken again on Thursday.

"It'll be a very young line-up for sure. I think the line-up against Spain was one of the youngest for decades and I think, without sitting down to work it out, we are going to be even younger than that," Southgate told reporters.

"We have had teams of potential and promise forever, but this group went further than most of those last summer. I don't think we were the most experienced or the most talented team during that period but we delivered.

"We are looking forward to tomorrow night's game. Not only the opportunity to qualify for the European Championship but also the occasion. England's 1,000th game will be special for everyone associated with the team now and in the past."

Video - Sterling not 'hugely enthusiastic' about Southgate's handling of Gomez incident 00:36

18:50 - New date set for El Clasico

Barcelona's rearranged home clash with rivals Real Madrid has finally been given a date with the Spanish giants meeting on December 18.

The duo were due to go head-to-head on October 26 but the highly anticipated fixture had to be postponed due to the political protests in Catalonia.

16:50 - Southgate to field young team against Montenegro

"It will be a very young line-up for sure. I think the line-up against Spain was one of the youngest for decades and I think, without sitting down to work it out, we are going to be even younger than that.

"We have had teams of potential and promise forever, but this group went further than most of those last summer. I don't think we were the most experienced or the most talented team during that period but we delivered.

"Everyone in the squad is ready. It is hardly ever any different."

15:40 - Wenger returns to football with FIFA role

Arsene Wenger returns to football as FIFA's chief of global football development.

It is Wenger's first official appointment since leaving Arsenal at the end of the 17/18 Premier League season following 22 years in charge of the north London club.

The move also ends speculation linking him to the vacant Bayern Munich manager's job.

The 70-year-old will be at the head of all FIFA's football development activities throughout the world for the men’s and women’s game. His mandate is to oversee coaching, training and coach education programmes.

Wenger told FIFA: "I very much look forward to taking on this extremely important challenge, not only because I have always been interested in analysing football from a broader perspective but also because FIFA’s mission as world football’s governing body is truly global.

14:50 - Ronaldo ready to play Euro qualifers

Cristiano Ronaldo is ready to play in their Euro 2020 qualifiers against Lithuania and Luxembourg despite concerns over his fitness which came to the fore last weekend, coach Fernando Santos said on Wednesday.

Ronaldo was substituted in the 55th minute of Juventus' win over AC Milan in Serie A on Sunday, the earliest he has been taken off by the Italian champions, and he was visibly furious with coach Maurizio Sarri as he stormed down the tunnel.

Sarri said after the game that Ronaldo has been managing a knee problem for the last month without missing matches and has also been dealing with thigh and calf muscle problems.

Ronaldo at Portugal training ahead of their Group B clash against LithuaniaGetty Images

However, Santos said there was no issue with the country's most capped player and record scorer, who has scored 95 international goals and could reach a century in Portugal's Group B games against Lithuania and Luxemburg. Portugal will seal a place at Euro 2020 if they beat Lithuania and Serbia fail to beat Luxembourg.

"If he wasn't fit we wouldn't have called him up. Everyone likes to talk and speculate about Cristiano Ronaldo because he is the best player in the world," he told a news conference ahead of Thursday's game at home to Lithuania.

"If it was any other player there would be no such fuss. He is fit and he's going to play."

Santos, who led Portugal to glory at Euro 2016, became more irritated as he was further pressed about the Juve forward, declaring: "This conference is not about Cristiano Ronaldo, it's about Portugal and the game with Lithuania."

14:25 - Silva given one game ban for Mendy post

Bernardo Silva has been banned for one game and fined £50,000 for a message towards team-mate Benjamin Mendy, the FA have confirmed.

Silva's post on Twitter compared Mendy with the mascot of Spanish confectionery brand Conguitos.

Bernardo Silva's tweet to Benjamin MendyEurosport

A statement from The FA read: "Bernardo Silva has been suspended for one first team competitive fixture, fined £50,000 and must complete face-to-face education after admitting a breach of FA Rule E3.

"The Manchester City midfielder’s social media activity on 22 September 2019 breached FA Rule E3(1), as it was insulting and/or improper and/or brought the game into disrepute, and constituted an “Aggravated Breach”, which is defined in FA Rule E3(2), as it included reference, whether expressed or implied, to race and/or colour and/or ethnic origin."

12:40 - Haaland has a peculiar alarm tone

Erling Haaland says he has the Champions League anthem as his alarm tone.

The 22-year-old Norwegian striker, who has scored 22 goals in 18 appearances for RB Salzburg this season, says it is effective.

He told TV2: “That's my alarm tone. I wake up to it every day, it's the last song I'm tired of.

“At least I wake up to it. So I always get a perfect start to the day.”

12:15 - Rose: I'm not going anywhere

Danny Rose has vowed to run down the final 18 months of his Tottenham contract despite being told he will not be getting a new deal.

Rose insists there was no bids for him in the summer and says he will only leave the north London club when he becomes a free agent.

He told the Evening Standard: "It's pretty obvious what happened [in the summer].

"People upstairs at Tottenham were trying to do what they were trying to do. I've said [to them] I've got 18 months left on my contract and I'm not going anywhere until my contract has ­finished.

"In January, you're probably going to hear something [about my future].

"I'm telling you right now that I'm not going anywhere until my contract is finished.

"[Tottenham chairman] Daniel Levy told me in the summer there was no new contract for me at Tottenham, which is fine. I respect that. We move on."

11:45 - Morata opens up about unhappy Chelsea stint

Alvaro Morata admits he went through some of the darkest moments of his career while at Chelsea.

The Atletico Madrid striker endured a difficult 2017/18 campaign in west London and says there were times he did not want to leave his own house.

“I didn't feel like doing anything, leaving home, talking to people, nothing,” the 27-year-old revealed in an interview to be aired on Spanish TV programme Jugones.

"The only thing I had in mind was going to the World Cup, playing and being happy... and in the end I was quite the opposite of happy.

After being asked if he considered retirement, he added: "No, but I did think about playing somewhere very far away, without pressure, without having to win every Sunday, without having to concentrate for matches.”

11:00 - View from Spain on Villa

Here is Eurosport Spain's Adrian Garcia on how Villa will be remembered.

"It is just a personal impression, but David Villa is the best and decisive forward of all time in Spanish football. Without him, Spain didn’t win Euro 2008 and of course World Cup 2010. All decisive goals -except Iniesta vs Netherlands - had the sign of ‘Guaje’."

On whether Villa is underrated? "Absolutely, Spanish fans remember Iniesta, Xavi Hernández and Iker Casillas, not Villa. The reason is simple, Guaje was FC Barcelona player only for 3 years (at least 6 months injured) and always under the shadow of Leo Messi. If Villa would played in Real or Barcelona for many years, we could consider him an authentic legend, maybe the best Spanish player of all time. But he is paying this unfair price."

And what's next for Villa? "He has plans to manage a Queens team in NY, but we don’t have any details. In the future, maybe he could be a coach. He really loves his former clubs Sporting Gijón, Real Zaragoza and Valencia. Maybe any of these teams will bring him an opportunity to be a coach. But I’m not 100% sure if he wants to be a coach. Lets see."

10:00 - Pep back to Bayern?

Over in Germany the lead for SportBild is that Pep Guardiola and Bayern Munich are considering a stunning reunion.

Guardiola left Bayern in 2016 but is under pressure after Sunday's heavy 3-1 defeat to Liverpool. He couldn't come back, could he?

9:00 - David Villa retires

Spanish striking legend David Villa has announced his retirement from football.

Villa won the 2008 European Championships and the 2010 World Cup with Spain as well as La Liga with Barcelona and Atletico Madrid. Amongst his other honours he also won the Champions League and three Copa del Reys.

Stay tuned to reaction from our Spanish office.

8:30 - Chelsea sign Sam Kerr

Chelsea's men team may be under a transfer embargo but the women are not and they have pulled off a huge coup!

They've landed the signing of Australian forward Sam Kerr beating off competition from across Europe.

For more on the story and reaction from our experts Jen Offord and Carrie Dunn check out our report.

TOP STORIES

LATEST NEWS

21:00 - England's Delph out of Euro qualifiers due to injury

England midfielder Fabian Delph has been ruled out of their final Euro 2020 qualifiers against Montenegro and Kosovo due to injury

19.13 - Salah out of Egypt double-header

Mohamed Salah is out of Egypt's upcoming matches against Kenya and Comoros due to an ankle injury.

The Liverpool forward was pictured wearing a protective boot on his left ankle. Liverpool's next match is at Crystal Palace on November 23.

18.50 - Depay doubt for NI clash

Netherlands forward Memphis Depay is an injury doubt for their key Euro 2020 Group C qualifier against Northern Ireland in Belfast on Saturday while Georginio Wijnaldum is battling the flu, coach Ronald Koeman said on Tuesday.

"He (Depay) had the same thigh injury which forced him to miss our last game against Belarus, but this time on the other leg,” Koeman told a news conference.

"It’s too early to say whether he will be able to play on Saturday, although Memphis himself is quite positive about it."

17:30 - Southgate defends decision to drop Sterling

Video - Southgate defends decision to drop Sterling after Gomez fallout 02:23

15.55 - Xhaka deserves respect, says Vieira

Former Arsenal captain Patrick Vieira believes Granit Xhaka will come through this "difficult period" at the Emirates after the Swiss had the armband taken away from him.

''I feel sorry for him because he [was] the captain and he's going through a really difficult period and really difficult time at Arsenal," Vieira said.

"I think we have to remind ourselves that he's achieved a lot since he's at Arsenal and he deserves a lot of respect.

"When you're a player and don't perform the way you expect, you get frustrated about yourself. And sometimes you say things or do things you regret.

"I find it really difficult a lot of ex-footballers have jumped on him and being really negative towards him - it's too too easy.

" I know how good he is and he will come through this difficult period because he's a strong man, he's a good player. And he will show how good he is.' "

15:35 - 'Raheem is very important for us'

Southgate adds: "It is not for me to discuss the details of the incident, there is nothing to be gained from that. In the end I have to find the right solution for the group. That's a difficult line, you try to be fair when dealing with all players. I won't always get that right but I am the manager.

"Raheem is very important for us but I felt it was the right thing."

Raheem Sterling of EnglandGetty Images

15:20 - Southgate: We must move forward

"When you have made a decision to not select Raheem it was going to become public. I would rather deal with that now. The decision has been made.

“The decision has been made not to consider Raheem for the game on Thursday and that’s the end of the matter for me.

“We have to move forward and that’s why keeping the group together was the most important thing.

“As emotions calmed yesterday, that was still a possibility. Everybody worked that through and I’m very impressed with the players.

" I love all of my players. We are like a family and all families have disagreements. The important thing is for a family to communicate and work through problems. I don't expect as a manager to not have to deal with issues, that's part of the job. "

"Our focus is now on moving forward."

15.10 - Southgate press conference

Speaking to the media for the first time since dropping Sterling after his row with Gomez, Southgate provided an opening statement...

"I wouldn't normally speak at this stage but it is important to speak publicly about this," Southgate said.

"I am dealing with a very young squad and we are in a sport where emotions run high.

"Raheem explained last night that for a brief moment his emotions ran over. It would be correct to say that's not the same for Joe. These things happen in football.

"We have excellent senior players who have played a part in bringing everyone together."

13:30 - Tottenham have complete confidence in me - Eriksen

It is of course the international break, which means we are always guaranteed an explosive interview by an unhappy player in their home country.

In fairness, this isn't that explosive but it is intriguing. Tottenham midfielder Christian Eriksen is in the final year of his contract and looks certain to leave - but believes that he is not being phased out of the team.

"I feel 100 percent that Tottenham has complete confidence in me," he told Danish tabloid B.T.

"There is not that big a difference, except that I play a little less this year.

"I don’t feel there is a connection between my contract situation and the fact that I haven’t played as many matches."

You keep telling yourself that, Christian...

12:00 - Sterling had 'packed his bags'

This ridiculous saga has a new development. According to Sky Sports News, Raheem Sterling had packed his bags and was preparing to leave St George's Park before Jordan Henderson intervened. This whole thing has blown up massively.

10:15 - England stars unhappy with Southgate

Raheem Sterling's team-mates would rather Gareth Southgate had kept his row with Joe Gomez in house, according to the Daily Mirror.

Jordan Henderson apparently stepped in as peace-maker between the pair, who eventually apologised and shook hands.

However, it was not left at that as other squad members expected and Southgate reportedly has made an unpopular decision by taking the incident further.

09:20 - Sterling releases statement over Gomez spat

Raheem Sterling has released a statement on Instagram explaining his actions that saw him dropped from the England side for Thursday's clash with Montenegro.

Sterling admitted that "emotions got the better of him" and that he and Gomez were ready to "move forward" from the incident.

08:50 - Klopp's wife 'stopped Man Utd move'

Jurgen Klopp's wife dissuaded him from taking the Manchester United job... according to Liverpool legend Phil Thompson.

Thompson claims Ulla Klopp urged the German against replacing David Moyes at Old Trafford during the 2013-14 season, although she later approved his move to Liverpool in 2015.

Thompson told TV2 in Denmark: "I interviewed Klopp for Sky, and I asked if he and Liverpool were created for each other. He looked at me and asked 'Why?'.

"Then Klopp told me he could have taken over Manchester United, but his wife said it wasn't right. When Liverpool arrived, his wife said it was right. There is something strange there. It is as if he's created for Liverpool."

08:30 - England drop Sterling after Gomez bust-up

You've undoubtedly already heard, but Raheem Sterling will not be considered for selection for England's 1000th international with Montenegro after clashing with Joe Gomez at St George's Park.

MONDAY'S NEWS

19.55 - Mahrez on blocked Arsenal move

After inspiring Leicester to Premier League glory in 2016, Riyad Mahrez has claimed the club blocked his move to Arsenal, with the now Manchester City winger stating he "lost two years" of playing at the highest level.

"After the title-winning year, if I was in a top team, it would not have been the same story," he told France Football.

" For me, it is clear that I lost two years at the very highest level. I lost two years! "

"Because instead of being at City at 27, I could have been there at 24 or 25. Leicester blocked me. They told me: "You cannot go, you cannot go!

18.45 - Klopp: No pressure to win Club World Cup

Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp says he feels no extra pressure to deliver the team's first Club World Cup title next month but expects an intense tournament in Qatar amidst a busy run of fixtures across all competitions.

Liverpool enter the tournament at the semi-final stage and face a second-round winner on December 18 and the German believes the European champions could be pushed hard by unfamiliar opponents in the seven-team competition.

"I'm not someone who has to be the first on the moon or the first winning the World Cup with Liverpool, but when we're there we'll try with all we have," Klopp told the FIFA wesbite.

"So far, I don't feel any pressure. I see it as an absolute opportunity... the interesting and difficult part is that we'll be playing against teams from other continents, which doesn't happen that often... it'll be a tough one for sure."

17.45 - 7/10 for VAR?

VAR's implementation in the Premier League has been rated seven out of 10 by Neil Swarbrick, the former referee who is the league's lead on the technology.

"I'd give us around about seven-ish," Head of Implementation of VAR in the Premier League Swarbrick told BBC Sport.

"We have more decisions correct with VAR than without it. If the mark now is seven - early days - in two years' time I'm hoping for maybe a eight and a half or nine.

"We are open to evolving with this - it's not a case of we're not budging. We will listen to feedback and where we can improve things, we will do."

17.34 - No charge for Pep

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola will not face an FA charge following his actions in the defeat at Liverpool on Sunday.

Guardiola was seen saying "thank you so much" to referee Michael Oliver after the full-time whistle, with City seeing two penalty appeals turned down.

"No, it was not sarcastic. It was: 'Thank you so much'," said Guardiola after City slipped nine points behind Premier League leaders Liverpool.

"I said the same thing after the Tottenham game. 'Thank you so much'. I go over to the referees and my colleagues and I say 'good luck' all the time."

17.26 - Warnock leaves Cardiff

Neil Warnock and Cardiff City have parted ways with the club - relegated from the Premier League last season - currently 14th in the Championship.

17:00 - Vote of confidence for Emery

Arsenal’s hierarchy have given head coach Unai Emery a vote of confidence despite the club going five games without a win in all competitions.

“We are as disappointed as everyone else with both our results and performances at this stage of the season,” said head of football Raul Sanllehi and managing director Vinai Venkatesham, per Goal.com. "We share the frustration with our fans, Unai, players and all our staff as they are not at the level we want or expect.

" Things need to improve to meet our objectives for the season, and we firmly believe Unai is the right man for the job, together with the backroom team we have in place. We are all working intensively behind the scenes to turn things around and are confident we will. "

“We never take our fantastic support for granted. We hope we can all stick together and get behind the team in this challenging period, as together we are stronger.”

16:33 - 17-year-old Eduardo Camavinga called up to France U21 squad

Rennes midfielder Eduardo Camavinga has been called up to the France U21 squad to replace Matteo Guendouzi, who was called up to the senior squad as a replacement for Blaise Matuidi.

The 17-year-old has starred for Rennes at the base of their midfield, producing a particularly impressive performance against PSG earlier this season.

15:50 - Klopp: Who wants to be first in early November??

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has played down his side's nine-point lead over Manchester City at the top of the Premier League after their 3-1 win at Anfield on Sunday.

15:45 - Spanish Super Cup in Saudi Arabia

The Spanish Super Cup tournament will be played in Saudi Arabia this January.

Barcelona, Real Madrid, Atletico Madrid and Valencia will contest the revamped tournament between January 8 and January 12, with both semi-finals and the final taking place at the 62,000-capacity King Abdullah Sports City stadium in Jeddah.

14:55 - 'Lewandowski can break Gerd Muller's record'

Bayern Munich chief Karl-Heinz Rummenigge believes Robert Lewandowski's superb form this season could help him break Gerd Muller's long-standing record of 40 Bundesliga goals in a single season.

"I thought Gerd Muller's record was for eternity. But I think Robert is the first player who could get close and put it at risk. It's amazing that he scores one to three goals in each game, and of a quality to take your hat off to."

14:40 - Guendouzi gets France call

Arsenal midfielder Matteo Guendouzi could make his full international debut in the upcoming internationals after being promoted from the France Under-21 squad. Juventus' Blaise Matuidi suffered a rib injury in his club's 1-0 win over AC Milan at the weekend and is being assessed for a possible fracture.

13:30 - Euro Papers: Ronaldo offered Juventus escape route

Video - Furious Ronaldo offered Juventus escape route by two European giants – Euro Papers 01:18

12:20 - Emery given six games to save his job

Unai Emery has been given six games to save his job at Arsenal, according to the Evening Standard.

Arsenal have been on a miserable run of form but the club hierarchy are said to be against making knee-jerk decisions. Nevertheless, results will need to improve after the international break if Emery is to continue his career in north London, starting with November 23's home match against Southampton.

12:00 - Lacazette defends under-fire Emery

Arsenal captain Alexandre Lacazette has admitted that his side need the respite of the international break but defended Unai Emery, who is under increasing pressure.

"Last season when we were unbeaten in 20 games in a row nobody said anything about the coach or manager," he told France 24. "We miss confidence and we need the international break."

11:50 - Aubameyang involved in car crash before Leicester defeat

Arsenal captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang crashed his £270,000 Lamborghini on the M25 near his home into a Mercedes on Friday, as he was driving home from training, according to the Sun.

11:30 - Van Dijk staying grounded despite 'special' win

Liverpool may have taken a huge step towards winning the Premier League title by beating Manchester City but Virgil van Dijk is refusing to get carried away.

"It's like any other three points of course, but it was a bit special because you are playing against the champions, your direct rival. We all know and we all feel there are so many games left that so many things can happen between now and May."

10:20 - Capello slams Ronaldo workrate

Fabio Capello has questioned Cristiano Ronaldo's contribution to Juventus' cause, claiming the Portuguese star has not "dribbled past anyone in the last three years.

9:15 - Auabameyang captaincy causes Arsenal unrest

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has only led Arsenal out in one match but his relationship with controversial fans has caused some to question his position as captain.

08:50 - Ronaldo row

A potential row is brewing at Italy's biggest club after Cristiano Ronaldo reportedly left the Juventus Stadium early on Sunday after being substituted by Maurizio Sarri in the 1-0 win over AC Milan, with his replacement Paulo Dybala scoring the winner. Ronaldo appeared to say something to his coach after being taken off on 55 minutes, the second time in a week he has been hauled off by his coach for Dybala. However, Sarri was playing down the incident.