Maradona on the move

Gimnasia president Gabriel Pellegrino has confirmed that Diego Maradona will not be returning as manager.

Pellegrino had already announced his intention not to stand in the upcoming Gimansia elections.

Where next for Diego?

Man City announce record revenues

Premier League champions Manchester City drew in record revenue of £535.2 million in a fifth consecutive year of profitability in 2018-19, the club said in an annual report published on Tuesday.

Record-breaking broadcast revenue was the main driver of City's overall revenue growth, rising 19.7% year-on-year, largely due to the club's Champions League participation.

The club reported a profit of 10.1 million pounds and a wage/revenue ratio of 59%.

It was City's 11th straight year of revenue growth under the ownership of Abu Dhabi royal family, and they continue to close the gap on local rivals Manchester United, the Premier League's richest club.

Leonardo Bonucci isn't going anywhere

It's a new five-year contract for Leonardo Bonucci at Juventus.

That will keep him with the club until 2024.

Also big fan of the passive aggressiveness of the Juventus statement not mentioning his time with AC Milan at all.

Daniel James is like Kylian Mbappe

Hungary manager Marco Rossi has raised the eyebrows of the footballing community by comparing Manchester United winger Daniel James with Kylian Mbappe.

In the build up to Hungary's crunch final Euro 2020 qualifier with Wales, Rossi made the surprising comparison with the most expensive teenage footballer on the planet, who Paris Saint-Germain forked out £133 million for.

"James is a player that is playing with a motor bicycle because he is really fast," said Rossi.

" I have never seen someone in the last period as fast as him, maybe Mbappe. He’s unbelievable. "

Interesting.

Euro 2020 likely to decide my future, says Southgate

Gareth Southgate says England's performance at the European Championship next year is likely to determine whether or not he is in charge at the 2022 World Cup.

"That will depend very much on how we get on next summer," said Southgate, who will travel to Qatar to run the rule over England's Liverpool players at the Club World Cup.

Qatar will also host the World Cup in 2022.

" When you have a week like you've had, you sense that people can fall out of love with you," he added, referring to the backlash for dropping Raheem Sterling over disciplinary issues. "

"If there isn't a warmth for you to continue, then that can start to affect the team. I'm realistic about how quickly those tides can turn."

Southgate, who took over the England role on a permanent basis in 2016 and has a contract until 2022, led the side to the World Cup semi-finals last year and topped their Euro 2020 qualifying group to earn a seeding at the finals.

Gareth SouthgateGetty Images

England are set to play their group stage matches at Wembley, which will also host the semis and final, and Southgate said he was aware of soaring expectations.

"We've dealt well with the expectation over the last 18 months," he said. "We've not shirked from that in the qualifying matches where, in the past, there's been a tension around the performances and the style of the games.

"Securing qualification is a little bit joyless because I'm expecting us to win these games and I'm always looking at how to get better... For me, it's about what's next and I know we'll always be judged ultimately by the tournaments in the summer."

Is Poch edging towards the exit at Spurs?

That is the topic of today’s Warm-Up, which also includes tales of Ireland's play-off addictio, Luis Enrique's return and Pele's 1000th goal and celebrations.

MONDAY'S STORIES

Dutch prosecutors to investigate racial abuse at match

Dutch prosecutors on Monday said they had opened an investigation into possible racist abuse which led to the rare suspension of a soccer match in the Netherlands' second division a day earlier.

The FC Den Bosch-Excelsior Rotterdam game was suspended after half an hour on Sunday. The referee decided to take the players off the pitch after Excelsior forward Ahmad Mendes Moreira was verbally abused by a section of the home side fans.

He said he was called a "negro and cotton-picker" by fans from the beginning of the game.

" I'm just very angry and very sad that these things still happen. "

Prosecutors said they would study camera footage and would work with local police to establish what exactly had happened during the match and who was involved.

Play resumed after 10 minutes, but afterwards the Dutch football association KNVB said it would investigate the incident and look into possible sanctions against Den Bosch and its supporters.

"Together with the club, we will do everything to track down who did this", the KNVB's league director Jan Bluyssen said.

The KNVB can issue stadium bans for supporters and can impose sanctions on clubs if they are found to not have done enough to prevent racist abuse.

Premier League rivals lowball Barcelona with £15m bid for Man Utd target - Euro Papers

Man Utd sponsorships march on despite on-field slip ups

Playing attacking football and winning trophies still remains the ultimate goal for Manchester United , the Premier League club said after sponsorship deals helped them post a jump in first-quarter core earnings.

The 20-time English champions, who failed to qualify for this season's Champions League, Europe's premier club competition, saw their revenue flat line in the quarter but stood by their annual revenue and core profit targets.

Financial performance was driven by an 8% jump in sponsorship revenue largely due to new deals with well-known brands, highlighting the club's commercial appeal even as they misfire on the pitch.

Executive Vice Chairman Ed Woodward promised significant investment over the coming transfer windows to add "world-class acquisitions" to a relatively young squad made up of several academy graduates.

United sit in seventh place after 12 matches in the Premier League, outside the automatic European qualification spots. They have also qualified for the knockout round of the continent's less lucrative Europa League.

Hazard praises Lampard's early managerial success at Chelsea

Eden Hazard believes former Chelsea team mate Frank Lampard has the platform to become the one of the best managers in the world after a bright start to his reign at Stamford Bridge.

Hazard left Chelsea to join Spanish giants Real Madrid at the start of the season, just before Lampard replaced Maurizio Sarri as manager at the west London club.

Lampard has steadied the ship at Chelsea after a difficult start, guiding them to six consecutive Premier League victories and level on points with second-placed Leicester City heading into the international break.

When asked if he was surprised by Lampard's instant impact at Chelsea, Hazard told reporters: "No, not at all.

"I know Frank as a player, not as a manager, but he's a great guy. He's showed already after four months that he can be one of the best managers in the world.

"The good thing is that they are playing with young players, young English players. For England it's good, for Chelsea it's good. They are lucky to have young players with quality."

Lampard was handed a squad with a two-window transfer ban, leading to more opportunities to English youngsters such as Mason Mount, Fikayo Tomori, Reece James and Tammy Abraham - Chelsea's top scorer in the league with 10 goals this season.

"I don't know (if the transfer ban has actually been good for Chelsea)," Hazard added. "Maybe with two or three more players, they would be first."