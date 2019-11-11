TOP STORIES

LATEST NEWS

15:50 - Klopp: Who wants to be first in early November??

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has played down his side's nine-point lead over Manchester City at the top of the Premier League after their 3-1 win at Anfield on Sunday.

Video - Klopp: Who wants to be first in early November?? 00:43

15:45 - Spanish Super Cup in Saudi Arabia

The Spanish Super Cup tournament will be played in Saudi Arabia this January.

Barcelona, Real Madrid, Atletico Madrid and Valencia will contest the revamped tournament between January 8 and January 12, with both semi-finals and the final taking place at the 62,000-capacity King Abdullah Sports City stadium in Jeddah.

14:55 - 'Lewandowski can break Gerd Muller's record'

Bayern Munich chief Karl-Heinz Rummenigge believes Robert Lewandowski's superb form this season could help him break Gerd Muller's long-standing record of 40 Bundesliga goals in a single season.

"I thought Gerd Muller's record was for eternity. But I think Robert is the first player who could get close and put it at risk. It's amazing that he scores one to three goals in each game, and of a quality to take your hat off to."

14:40 - Guendouzi gets France call

Arsenal midfielder Matteo Guendouzi could make his full international debut in the upcoming internationals after being promoted from the France Under-21 squad. Juventus' Blaise Matuidi suffered a rib injury in his club's 1-0 win over AC Milan at the weekend and is being assessed for a possible fracture.

13:30 - Euro Papers: Ronaldo offered Juventus escape route

Video - Furious Ronaldo offered Juventus escape route by two European giants – Euro Papers 01:18

12:20 - Emery given six games to save his job

Unai Emery has been given six games to save his job at Arsenal, according to the Evening Standard.

Arsenal have been on a miserable run of form but the club hierarchy are said to be against making knee-jerk decisions. Nevertheless, results will need to improve after the international break if Emery is to continue his career in north London, starting with November 23's home match against Southampton.

12:00 - Lacazette defends under-fire Emery

Arsenal captain Alexandre Lacazette has admitted that his side need the respite of the international break but defended Unai Emery, who is under increasing pressure.

"Last season when we were unbeaten in 20 games in a row nobody said anything about the coach or manager," he told France 24. "We miss confidence and we need the international break."

11:50 - Aubameyang involved in car crash before Leicester defeat

Arsenal captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang crashed his £270,000 Lamborghini on the M25 near his home into a Mercedes on Friday, as he was driving home from training, according to the Sun.

11:30 - Van Dijk staying grounded despite 'special' win

Liverpool may have taken a huge step towards winning the Premier League title by beating Manchester City but Virgil van Dijk is refusing to get carried away.

"It's like any other three points of course, but it was a bit special because you are playing against the champions, your direct rival. We all know and we all feel there are so many games left that so many things can happen between now and May."

10:20 - Capello slams Ronaldo workrate

Fabio Capello has questioned Cristiano Ronaldo's contribution to Juventus' cause, claiming the Portuguese star has not "dribbled past anyone in the last three years.

9:15 - Auabameyang captaincy causes Arsenal unrest

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has only led Arsenal out in one match but his relationship with controversial fans has caused some to question his position as captain.

08:50 - Ronaldo row

A potential row is brewing at Italy's biggest club after Cristiano Ronaldo reportedly left the Juventus Stadium early on Sunday after being substituted by Maurizio Sarri in the 1-0 win over AC Milan, with his replacement Paulo Dybala scoring the winner. Ronaldo appeared to say something to his coach after being taken off on 55 minutes, the second time in a week he has been hauled off by his coach for Dybala. However, Sarri was playing down the incident.

" We must thank Ronaldo, because he made a sacrifice to be there at all tonight in a difficult situation. He did everything possible to play, but I saw he was not well and thought it best to take him off. It’s only natural a player is going to be irritated to leave the pitch, especially when he worked so hard to be there. Over the last month, he has had this little knee problem, he had a knock in training and it hurt the collateral ligament. When he trains at high intensity or plays, it unbalances him, so he ends up overcompensating and it damages the calf and thigh muscles. "