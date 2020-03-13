"Football matches really aren’t important at all" - Klopp's message to Liverpool fans

"First and foremost, all of us have to do whatever we can to protect one another - in society, I mean," he said in a statement on the club's official website. "This should be the case all the time in life, but in this moment I think it matters more than ever.

" I’ve said before that football always seems the most important of the least important things. Today, football and football matches really aren’t important at all. "

"Of course, we don’t want to play in front of an empty stadium and we don’t want games or competitions suspended, but if doing so helps one individual stay healthy - just one - we do it no questions asked.

"If it’s a choice between football and the good of the wider society, it’s no contest. Really, it isn’t."

Klopp also sent his best wishes to rival teams and players already directly affected by coronavirus, and urged supporters to take extra care with their own health, adding: "Put your health first. Don’t take any risk. Think about the vulnerable in our society and act where possible with compassion for them."

Liverpool are currently 25 points clear at the top of the Premier League table.