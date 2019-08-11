United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer picks United's other summer signing, Daniel James, on the bench for the team's first game of the new Premier League season.

Live coverage of Manchester United v Chelsea

Andreas Pereira and Scott McTominay partner Paul Pogba in midfield following the summer departure of Ander Herrera to Paris Saint-Germain on a free transfer.

Teenage striker Mason Greenwood is on the bench after Romelu Lukaku was sold to Inter Milan on deadline day.

Chelsea's only new signing, Christian Pulisic, as Frank Lampard starts Tammy Abraham up front for Chelsea.

20-year-old Mason Mount gets the nod in midfield after a successful loan spell with Lampard at Derby County.

Manchester United: De Gea, Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Maguire, Shaw, McTominay, Pogba, Andreas, Lingard, Rashford, Martial. Subs: Romero, Tuanzebe, Young, James, Mata, Matic, Greenwood.

Chelsea: Arrizabalaga, Azpilicueta, Christensen, Zouma, Emerson, Kovacic, Jorginho, Mount, Barkley, Pedro, Abraham. Subs: Caballero, Tomori, Alonso, Kante, Pulisic, Kenedy, Grioud.