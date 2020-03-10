Wan-Bissaka produced another standout performance at the weekend, keeping Raheem Sterling very quiet as United beat Manchester City to do the league double over their blue rivals for the first time in a decade.

And Wan-Bissaka is so good in the eyes of Carragher that City boss Pep Guardiola needs to change how he approaches playing against him to have more success.

“Something he’s got to do is not put Raheem Sterling up against Wan-Bissaka,” Carragher said on Sky Sports.

“Even when you actually get past him, look at this leg coming in from nowhere.

“I actually think that Wan-Bissaka is the best one-on-one defender for a full-back in the world. I don’t think anyone would be able to get the better of him one-v-one.”

The ex-Crystal Palace man is so good in one-on-one situations that Carragher instead suggested matching him up against a player who is more willing to float inside and force Wan-Bissaka to make difficult decisions about where to position himself.

"Make Wan-Bissaka think - not try and run at him,” is Carragher’s advice.

"You won’t go past him.”

Former England manager Sven-Goran Eriksson agreed, labelling the right-back as “excellent”and saying any manager would love to be able to field a player like that.

“Good tackling, the pace he has - Sterling could never beat him.”

United signed Wan-Bissaka this summer in a deal worth £50 million and he has been one of the club’s best performers this season, even in a side often lacking fluidity.

He has started all but three Premier League games and received his first senior England call-up earlier in the campaign, but is yet to win his first cap.