Agents of Man Utd target Fernandes in UK ahead of Benfica exit
The agents of Benfica midfielder Gedson Fernandes are reportedly in the UK ahead of his departure from the Portuguese club.
Fernandes, 20, is one of the most promising young players in the world and has long been linked with a move to Manchester United amongst others.
Now Portuguese outlet Record report that his agents are in the UK and are talking to four Premier League clubs about a potential move.
Fernandes has fallen out of favour with manager Bruno Lage and has been unable to replicate the form he showed under Rui Vitoria.
Benfica are looking for an 18-month loan with an option to buy at the end.
As well as United, who are short in the centre of midfield after injuries to Paul Pogba and Scott McTominay, Lyon and Milan have also been linked to the youngster.
Sky Sports report that despite interest from elsewhere in Europe Fernandes’ preference would be to move to the Premier League.