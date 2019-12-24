The midfielder sufffered an ankle injury against Flamengo in the World Club Cup win on Saturday in Qatar.

Oxlader-Chamberlain will miss the remaining two games of 2019 but it is not clear just when he will be back.

The England international has had to wear a protective boot as a result.

Klopp said: "The ankle is what we probably expected.

"One of the ligaments on the outside is damaged and we have to see how quickly we can fix that. It can take a while or it can be quicker, we will see."

Oxlade-Chamberlain made his return from an anterior cruciate ligament injury in 2018, and he made his first appearance since his recovery in April 2019.

Liverpool will next play Leicester City on Boxing Day, and Klopp has acknowledged the problems caused by their mid-season trip to Qatar.

Klopp said: "Only real thing I can say is the way to Qatar was difficult sleeping-wise.

"Way back was normal, Day off yesterday, the boys slept as much as they could. We needed days to get used to [the trip to Qatar] but now we are back and it is all good."