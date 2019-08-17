Arsenal moved to the top of the nascent Premier League table after a 2-1 lunchtime victory over a spirited Burnley team at the Emirates Stadium.

The win keeps up the momentum for Unai Emery’s side after their opening weekend victory in Newcastle. Arsenal were frustrated by Burnley’s high-intensity harrying in the first half but took over the game in the second half to claim a deserved victory.

Strikers Alexandre Lacazette and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang were both on target for Arsenal, either side of a third strike of the season for Ashley Barnes.

Dani Ceballos had a hand in both goals for Arsenal and excelled in the centre of midfield. Another new arrival, Nicolas Pepe, had a promising second half as Arsenal found their rhythm. Emery will have a lot to consider when selecting his team for the trip to Anfield next week.

Although the defeat will frustrate Sean Dyche there was enough promise in Burnley’s first half performance to give them confidence for the rest of the season.

TALKING POINT

The David Luiz factor. Arsenal’s susceptibility to the high ball was again evident at the Emirates, particularly in a first half where Dyche’s team peppered Bernd Leno’s goal with set-pieces and crosses. David Luiz has been signed to strengthen Arsenal in the centre of their defence; can he a crucial difference for them in that area this season?

Dani Ceballos celebrates the 2nd Arsenal goal during the Premier League match between Arsenal FC and Burnley FC at Emirates StadiumGetty Images

MAN OF THE MATCH – Dani Ceballos (Arsenal)

The Spanish midfielder made his full debut for Arsenal today and was the driving force behind everything the team did. His quick feet, directness and general, all-round urgency helped to energise Arsenal to take over the game in the second half. Ceballos is only on loan to Arsenal from Real Madrid, but the early signs are that this could have been one of the cannier pieces of business during the summer.

PLAYER RATINGS

Arsenal (4-2-3-1): Leno 6; Maitland-Niles 7, David Luiz 7, Sokratis 6, Monreal 6; Ceballos 8, Geundouzi 6; Nelson 6, Aubameyang 7, Willock 6; Lacazette 7. Subs: Kolasinac 6, Torreira 6, Pepe 7

Burnley (4-4-2): Pope 7; Lowton 6, Tarkowski 6, Mee 6, Pieters 6; Gudmundsson 7, Cork 6, Westwood 6, McNeil 7; Wood 6, Barnes 7. Subs: Rodriguez 6, Lennon 6

Alexandre Lacazette of Arsenal celebrates after scoring his team's first goal during the Premier League match between Arsenal FC and Burnley FC aGetty Images

KEY MOMENTS

13’ GOAL! Arsenal 1 (Lacazette 13) Burnley 0 Ceballos whips the corner in to the front post. It ricochets to the feet of Lacazette, with his back to goal. He spins his marker Pieters and, while falling to the floor, hooks a shot that goes through the legs of Pope and into the net!

43’ GOAL! Arsenal 1 Burnley 1 (Barnes 43) Burnley break down the left. McNeil dances inside and hits a low shot at goal, which catches a deflection. The ball falls to Barnes, seven yards out, who calmly controls it and slots the ball into the net. Burnley are level!

45+1’ DISALLOWED GOAL! Monreal plays a one-two with to get free into Burnley area. He cuts the ball back for Nelson, who hammers it into the roof of the net. It's been VAR checked, and Monreal was just offside. That was tight.

60’ CHANCE FOR ARSENAL! Pepe slides a ball through to Aubameyang in the area. In one sweet movement, Aubameyang kills it with his left and hits a shot with his right. Pope saves well, and Burnley clear.

64’ GOAL! Arsenal 2 (Aubameyang 64) Burnley 1 Ceballos wins the ball high up the pitch for Arsenal, and it breaks to Aubameyang. He has a clear run at the Burnley back four, and drives at them. When he reaches the penalty area, Aubameyang cuts across Tarkowski and buries a low shot into the bottom corner!

71’ CHANCE FOR BURNLEY! Gudmundsson latches onto a loose ball on the right of Arsenal's area. He hooks a cross to McNeil, who puts a free header over the bar from eight yards out.

KEY STATS