Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang runs for the ball in Arsenal's friendly win over Charlton.

Arsenal returned to action for the first time since the Premier League was stopped because of the Covid-19 pandemic as they beat Charlton Athletic 6-0 in a friendly at an empty Emirates Stadium on Saturday.

Premier League clubs were this week given the all-clear to play friendlies ahead of the scheduled restart on June 17, following a three-month stoppage.

Arsenal hosted second-tier Charlton behind closed doors and with officiating roles carried out by club staff.

Alexandre Lacazette and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scored before half-time while academy graduate Eddie Nketiah grabbed a second-half hat-trick. Joe Willock was also on target.

Arsenal, who are ninth in the Premier League table, are away to Manchester City on June 17 before hosting Brighton at the Emirates on June 20.

