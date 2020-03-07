Alexandre Lacazette survived a VAR review as his goal stood to give Arsenal a 1-0 win over West Ham, a result that moves Mikel Arteta's side to within three points of a potential Champions League spot.

The Frenchman came off the bench to net a 78th-minute winner and although it was initially disallowed, officials in Stockley Park adjudged teammate Mesut Ozil to be just onside in the build-up.

It was of huge relief to Arteta, whose side appeared to be carrying a hangover from their shock exit from the Europa League to Olympiacos as they lacked their usual pace and tempo, particularly in the first half.

West Ham conjured up a host of opportunities throughout a spirited performance, with Jarrod Bowen whacking the post with a shot from distance after only two minutes and Michail Antonio inexplicably fluffing his line from just three yards out.

Arsenal - who also hit the woodwork in the first half through Sokratis Papastathopoulos' header - were slightly improved after the restart, but West Ham still looked dangerous on the counter, and Antonio should have netted from Aaron Cresswell's cross.

The Gunners would make the visitors pay for their profligacy in front of goal, although it took VAR officials over two minutes to finally award Lacazette's goal, with Ozil registering his first assist from open play since February 2019.

Victory moves Arsenal up to ninth, three points behind fifth-placed Wolves - who played out a goalless home draw to Brighton - while West Ham remain 16th, above the drop zone only by a superior goal difference.

Alexandre Lacazette (Arsenal) celebrates his goal against West HamGetty Images

TALKING POINT

Arsenal continue to win ugly. For the second time in a week, Arteta's men were poor for large spells of the game. But just like they did at Portsmouth in the FA Cup on Monday night, they did just enough to win. They were bombarded by West Ham at times during a strange match, but the ball appears to be falling in their favour of late - certainly domestically anyway. Every manager needs a bit of good fortune and Arteta seems to have Lady Luck on his side at the moment.

MAN OF THE MATCH

Bukayo Saka (Arsenal): The teenager is making the left-back position his own this season and in this form, he must be on the verge of an England call-up. Once again he was Arsenal's most creative and exciting player.

PLAYER RATINGS

Arsenal: Leno 7, Sokratis 7, Mari 6, Luiz 6, Saka 8, Xhaka 6, Cebellos 7, Pepe 7, Ozil 7, Aubameyang 7, Nketiah 6. Subs: Bellerin, N/A Lacazette 7, Nelson 5.

West Ham: Fabianski 7, Ngakia 6, Ogbonna 7, Diop 6, Cresswell 6, Noble 7, Rice 7, Fornals 6, Bowen 7, Antonio 6, Haller 6. Subs: Anderson N/A, Snodgrass N/A, Soucek N/A.

Mikel Arteta celebratesGetty Images

KEY MOMENTS

2' - OFF THE POST! Xhaka misplaces a pass as Arsenal try to play out from the back. Bowen pounces, launching a shot from 25 yards that Leno pushes onto the post. Arsenal are lucky to get away with that.

22' - OFF THE CROSSBAR! How is this still goalless? Arsenal work a short corner, West Ham fail to clear their lines and Aubameyang floats an inch-perfect cross to the unmarked Sokratis, who heads it straight at the bar!

40' - MISS! Oh my, how are West Ham not ahead? Noble's corner is headed on by Diop, Antonio is standing all alone at the near post and somehow hooks it wide with his shin from all of THREE YARDS!

56' - CLOSE! Leno is called into action for the first time since the restart, and what a save! Creswell's cross is flicked on by Haller and Antonio powers a header at goal, Leno keeps it out with a strong one-handed stop!

78' - GOAL! Arsenal 1-0 West Ham (Lacazette). Arsenal are celebrating, Lacazette has the ball in the back of the net, but it's not going to count. Ozil was offside as he headed the ball into the Frenchman's path. But wait, VAR is going to check it... It IS going to count! Relief for Arsenal, as VAR rules that Ozil was just onside. That's his first assist from open play in well over a year!

KEY STATS