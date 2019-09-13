The Frenchman - who has supposedly been playing with an ankle problem - won’t return before next month.

Alexandre Lacazette has been ruled out of action with an ankle injuryGetty Images

Although he started the following game - a 2-2 draw against north London rivals Tottenham - he was substituted shortly after the hour mark.

Arsenal released a statement ahead of their Premier League clash against Watford on Sunday.

It read: “After assessments to an ongoing ankle issue, we have advised that Alex will need to rest and strengthen his ankle to regain full fitness.

“Alex has been playing through this injury for several weeks.

“He is likely to be back in action in October.”

The news comes as a blow to the Gunners who have made a solid start to the season.

Dani Ceballos has been most impressed by Lacazette, labelling him the best player at the club.

He told Sky Sports: “Nicolas Pepe is very direct. And Lacazette is the best player for me: he understands the game perfectly and if he's 100%, he will give us so much.

"Fitting all the players together must heat up the manager's head!"

Meanwhile, Hector Bellerin and Kieran Tierney have resumed training although it is unclear when they will return.