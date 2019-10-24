The Chilean proved a major disappointment at Old Trafford after joining from Arsenal in January 2018.

Alexis Sanchez - Sampdoria-Inter - Serie A 2019/2020 - Getty ImagesGetty Images

Following his swap with Henrikh Mkhitaryan, Sanchez went on to make 45 appearances for United in 18 months – scoring five goals.

He joined Inter on loan in the summer in a bid to reignite his career in Italy, where he scored and was then sent off in his first start for the club against Sampdoria.

But his stint at United continues to make headlines, with The Sun reporting he earned a precise £4,920,011 in performance-related bonuses and image rights in 2018.

Alexis Sanchez, Busquets - Barcelona-Inter - Champions League 2019/2020 - Getty ImagesGetty Images

That equates to around £1m per goal he scored for United, on top of the reported £400,000-a-week wages he was earning in Manchester.

The near-£5m figure is reported based on accounts from Goodway Limited, the company set up upon his move to United.