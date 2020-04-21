Amnesty International have written to the Premier League about Newcastle's takeover, saying it “risks becoming a patsy” unless it investigates Saudi Arabia’s human rights record.

Newcastle are on the verge of being taken over by a Saudi-backed consortium which involves crown prince Mohammed bin Salman for around £300m.

Premier League The Warm-Up: Ozil predictably singled out as Arsenal players agree to wage cut 7 HOURS AGO

A £17m non-refundable deposit has reportedly been paid to current owner Mike Ashley on Tuesday, but a full takeover is subject to the Premier League’s owners and directors test which assesses the suitability of would-be buyers.

In a letter from Amnesty UK director Kate Allen to Premier League chief executive Richard Masters, she wrote: “So long as these questions [concerning Saudi Arabia’s human rights record] remain unaddressed, the Premier League is putting itself at risk of becoming a patsy of those who want to use the glamour and prestige of Premier League football to cover up actions that are deeply immoral, in breach of international law and at odds with the values of the Premier League and the global footballing community."

In a separate statement, Allen said: “The coronavirus crisis has already thrown a spotlight on football and its need to treat players and staff fairly, and now there’s a danger that the pandemic could obscure the need for a cool, measured and genuinely ethical decision over this Newcastle deal. All businesses need to safeguard against any possible links to human rights violations, and English football is no different

“This is more than just a financial transaction – it’s an image-building exercise that draws on the prestige of the Premier League and the passion of Newcastle United’s fanbase. Whether or not this deal goes ahead, we’re calling on Newcastle United staff and fans to familiarise themselves with the dire human rights situation in Saudi Arabia and be prepared to speak out about it.

At the very least, the Premier League should make a clear statement over how its owners and directors test has been applied in this case, and what assessment has been made of Saudi Arabia’s human rights record under Mohammad bin Salman’s leadership.

Premier League Rashford planned to rush back from injury for Euro 2020 9 HOURS AGO