Getty Images

Gomes discharged from hospital following successful ankle surgery

Gomes discharged from hospital following successful ankle surgery
By Eurosport

2 hours agoUpdated 53 minutes ago

Andre Gomes has been discharged from hospital after having a successful ankle operation.

Gomes suffered what looked to be a terrible injury as a result of Son Heung-min’s 79th-minute tackle in Everton’s 1-1 draw with Tottenham on Sunday.

And after undergoing surgery on Monday, the Merseyside club have now confirmed the Portugal international is out of hospital.

Everton said on their official website: "Following a successful operation yesterday, Andre Gomes has now been discharged from hospital and will continue his rehabilitation under the care of the Everton medical team.

" The Blues midfielder underwent surgery to repair a fracture dislocation to his right ankle yesterday, with the procedure going extremely well."

On the same topic

Premier League

Results

Tables

0Read and react
0Read and react