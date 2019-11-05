Gomes suffered what looked to be a terrible injury as a result of Son Heung-min’s 79th-minute tackle in Everton’s 1-1 draw with Tottenham on Sunday.

And after undergoing surgery on Monday, the Merseyside club have now confirmed the Portugal international is out of hospital.

Everton said on their official website: "Following a successful operation yesterday, Andre Gomes has now been discharged from hospital and will continue his rehabilitation under the care of the Everton medical team.