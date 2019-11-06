Getty Images
Gomes’ message to Everton fans after surgery on broken ankle
Andre Gomes has thanked everyone for their support after the Everton midfielder underwent surgery on a broken ankle.
Gomes sustained the injury during the 1-1 draw at Goodison Park on Sunday after landing off balance following a tackle from Tottenham’s Heung-min Son.
The Portugal international was discharged from hospital on Tuesday after the procedure went “extremely well”, Everton sad in a statement.
André GomesGetty Images
And Gomes has since addressed fans with a post on Twitter, saying:
" Hi everyone, as you already know everything went well. I'm already at home with my family. I'd like to thank you all for the support, the messages and the positive energy. Thank you."
0Read and react
Powered by Livefyre
0Read and react