Anthony Martial and Marcus Rashford were on target as Manchester United beat Burnley 2-0 to move fifth in the Premier League.

Martial continued his fine form when he slotted United in front a minute before the break after his side had previously struggled to break the hosts down in the opening period. Burnley, who had not mustered a shot on target for over three and a half hours by the interval, offered little as an attacking force, with Phil Bardsley the only home player to go close.

With Burnley committing men forward, United broke clear in stoppage time with Rashford netting his 16th of the season to ensure leapfrog Tottenham into fifth, now just one point off the top four.

The game started at a slow pace, before Martial almost broke the deadlock in the 35th minute, but saw his effort cleared off the line by former United defender Bardsley. It took an error for United to sneak in front, with Charlie Taylor caught in possession by Andreas Pereira, who perfectly threaded the ball across for Martial to score his third goal in three days.

Bardsley finally had that Burnley effort on target in the second half, but David de Gea got down to make a smart save to his right. Martial should have made it two late on but delayed his shot far too long before Rashford did find the net, rounding Nick Pope in the Burnley goal before sliding the ball home under pressure to ensure United's improvement continues.

TALKING POINT

United finally learn how to win ugly. Beating champions Manchester City? No problem. Top-four rivals Tottenham, Chelsea and Leicester? Easy. Emerging victorious from clashes against the Premier League's top teams has been a much simpler task for United this season than winning against teams in the bottom half. While Liverpool have won game after game when not being at their best - earning 12 victories by a one-goal margin this season - United, when not firing on all cylinders, have slipped to disappointing defeats against the likes of Watford, Bournemouth and Newcastle. Burnley were another potential banana skin but finally, United dug deep, defended well, kept an all-too-rare clean sheet, and snuck over the line. More wins like this and a top-four finish is theirs.

MAN OF THE MATCH

Andreas Pereira (Manchester United): The 23-year-old has needed a performance like this for a while. He harried at every given opportunity, with his tenacity leading to what proved to be the winner. The pass for Martial for United's opener was sublime in the extreme.

Manchester United's French striker Anthony Martial (R) celebrates scoring the opening goal with team-mates (L-R) Manchester United's Brazilian midfielder Fred, Manchester United's Belgian-born Brazilian midfielder Andreas Pereira, Manchester United's EnglGetty Images

PLAYER RATINGS

Burnley: Pope 6, Bardsley 6, Taylor 6, Tarkowski 6, Mee 6, Cork 5, Hendrick 4, Westwood 4, McNeil 7, Barnes 4, Woods 5. Subs: Gudmundsson 6, Rodriguez 6, Brady N/A.

Manchester United: De Gea 7, Young 6, Lindelof 7, Maguire 7, Williams 8, Fred 8, Matic 6, Pereira 8, James 7, Martial 7, Rashford 7. Subs: Lingard 6, Shaw N/A.

KEY MOMENTS

19’ - CLOSE! Swift counter from United, Martial feeds Rashford across the box, he cuts onto his left, drills for the bottom corner, but sees his strike fizz just wide.

35’ - OFF THE LINE! Former Manchester United man Bardsley to the rescue. Nice play from United to work the chance for James, his effort is blocked, the ball falls for Martial, who beats Pope, but Bardsley is back on the line to block.

44’ - GOOOOOAAAALLLLL!!! Burnley 0-1 Manchester United. Finally we have that goal, as Martial steals in before slotting home. Poor from Taylor as he is caught in possession by Pereira, who delightfully feeds Martial, with the Frenchman having time to slot home his third goal in the last two games.

69’ - SAVE! Finally De Gea is called into action, by the unlikely boot of Bardsley, but the Spaniard is down sharply to palm the ball wide.

90+5’ - GOOOOOAAALLLLLL!!!! Burnley 0-2 Manchester United. On the break, Rashford scores his 16th of the season to put the seal on the victory. Great pass from James to set Rashford up.

KEY STATS

Anthony Martial has been directly involved in 10 goals in his 13 Premier League starts this season

Andreas Pereira has provided 2 assists in his last 2 Premier League games, as many as in his first 35 in the competition.

Marcus Rashford has 16 goal involvements in 20 Premier League games this season (12 goals, 4 assists), as many as he got in 33 games in the competition last term (10 goals, 6 assists).