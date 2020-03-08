Manchester United secured a first league double over Manchester City since the Sir Alex Ferguson era with a 2-0 win at Old Trafford.

Despite a stuttering start in the first 20 minutes, Anthony Martial struck on the half hour, squeezing a volley under visiting goalkeeper Ederson, before United sat deep and defended resiliently.

Sergio Aguero had a goal ruled out for offside and David De Gea made a couple of smart stops, but City struggled to convert their possession into clear chances.

City made a double substitution bringing on Riyad Mahrez and Gabriel Jesus in the 59th minute, which gave them more pace up front but it was perhaps too little too late, as United dug their heels in.

Scott McTominay pounced on an awful Edersen throw in injury time to seal the three points, fizzing a shot into the empty net from 35 yards as United moved to within three points of fourth-placed Chelsea.

The last time United, who beat City 2-1 at the Etihad in December, defeated their neighbours home and away in the same season came in 2009-10.

City next face Arsenal at home on Wednesday, while United are next in action in the Europa League round of 16 on Thursday, against LASK.

TALKING POINT - Was the derby missing a sense of occasion?

Certainly Manchester United have more to play for as they chase a spot in the Champions League next season, meanwhile City face two seasons out of the tournament if UEFA's finding that they breached Financial Fairplay rules is upheld, and the league title is now well out of their grasp. All of this slightly begs the question, what did they have fight for today - except this is a derby and should have carried more weight. City definitely missed Kevin de Bruyne today, who was out with a back injury, but they lacked teeth throughout, and never really looked like they had much fire in their collective belly.

MAN OF THE MATCH - Anthony Martial

Martial of course scored what looked set to be the only goal of the match until the dying moments of the game, but more than that he had real hunger, and looked a constant threat to his opposition continuing a fine run of form.

PLAYER RATINGS

Manchester United: De Gea 6, Lindelof 7, Maguire 7, Shaw 7, Wan-Bissaka 7, Matic 6, Fred 7, Fernandes 8, Williams 7, James 6, Martial 8. Subs: Bailly 6, McTominay 7, Ighalo NA.

Manchester City: Ederson 5, Cancelo 6, Otamendi 7, Fernandinho 7, Zinchenko 6, Rodrigo 6, Gundogan 6, Foden 6, Bernardo 6, Sterling 6, Aguero 6. Subs: Jesus 7, Mendy 6, Mahrez 7.

KEY MOMENTS

30’ GOAL! Martial finally gets in there after Fernandes flicks the ball over Aguero and Otamendi. It's a great free kick and a great goal by Martial who pounces on it.

42’ That will be a contentious decision. Fred is booked for diving as Otamendi makes contact in the box. Didn't look like a dive from here - that should have been a penalty.

90+6’ A howler by Ederson who throws the ball to Mendy but it lands at McTominay who strikes from 35 yards out to fire an absolute screamer into the back of the net.

KEY STATS