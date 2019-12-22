Getty Images
Rudiger reports racist abuse during Spurs v Chelsea
Antonio Rudiger was allegedly subjected to racist abuse during Chelsea’s clash with Tottenham in the Premier League.
The German right-back, who was seen mimicking monkey gestures towards home fans, alerted captain Cesar Azpilicueta, who then asked referee Anthony Taylor to take action.
A stadium announcement was read out: "Racist behaviour among spectators is interfering with the game."
Rudiger was caught by a petulant kick from Son Heung-min in the second half which saw the South Korean sent off.
More to follow.
