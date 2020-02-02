Both sides missed chances to win the game but the Burnley faithful were vocally booing several Arsenal players, including Bukayo Saka, who went down after a challenge from Matthew Lowton.

Dyche also slammed the Gunners after his side came away from the Emirates with a 2-1 defeat in August, saying the match had made him "worry about the game of football" and has once again claimed that Arsenal indulge in diving.

"It is lovely to watch when people are falling over, it is my favourite part," he said after full-time.

"The game is in a fantastic state. No-one wants to address it apart from me, so I am absolutely happy with the state of the game."

Mikel Arteta, who is still awaiting his first away league win in charge of Arsenal, took aim at the state of the Turf Moor pitch, saying that the grass had been left too long.

"The conditions were difficult the grass was long," Arteta said.

"They didn't put any water on it and that's not very helpful to play football. I didn't water the pitch yesterday in the training ground so I was expecting it.

"That doesn't make it easier to play. It's their game, they do really well at what they do."