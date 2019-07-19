The 18-year-old Frenchman was subject to late interest from Tottenham, but Sky Sports say he has snubbed Mauricio Pochettino’s side in favour of a move to the Emirates Stadium.

He will cost a potential €30 million (£27m) with add-ons and will be loaned back to Saint-Etienne for the 2019-20 season.

It means Arsenal could still be light in defence next season, with skipper Laurent Koscielny refusing to travel on the club’s preseason tour of the United States. Koscielny is a reported target for Ligue 1 clubs Bordeaux, Rennes and Lyon.

Saliba becomes the Gunners’ second signing of the season after 18-year-old Brazilian forward Gabriel Martinelli arrived from Ituano.