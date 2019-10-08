The Gunners failed to finish in the top four last season and were beaten by Chelsea in the Europa League, condemning them to Europe's secondary club competition for a third consecutive season.

Wenger's lengthy tenure at Arsenal was characterised if not defined in its later stages by the constant qualification for the Champions League.

Video - Arsene Wenger admits Arsenal still not good enough to fight for title 03:29

"I think they have a good opportunity to do it this year because we look in front of Tottenham, we look in front of Manchester United at the moment and Chelsea is coming back a little bit, so I think we have a good opportunity to be in the top four," Wenger said.

"Are we good enough to win the championship? I think Liverpool is too far ahead already and having not shown any weakness, you know.

"If we want to catch so many points back against a team of the quality of Liverpool it's very difficult."

Video - Euro Papers: Why enough is enough for Bale 01:46

"It's my job, you know," Wenger added.

"I educated as a coach at the age of 25 and I never changed… moved out of my job, so for me to move out of this job is really difficult."

He also said: "I believe that for having been completely committed, completely loyal and worked with integrity and worked in this club [Arsenal] like it was my own club from the first to the last minute.

"I cried after every defeat and so above all I think there is a legacy there and I believe I contributed to the development of the club all over the world.

"If this club is loved all over the world, it is as well because of the values that we built and maintained over the years."