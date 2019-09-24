The Gunners sit fourth in the Premier League, three points ahead of their main three rivals for a Champions League spot, Tottenham, Manchester United and Chelsea.

Aubameyang has scored six of their 11 goals in the league this term and Chambers believes that poor defending is putting too big a burden on their star forward.

When asked whether Arsenal should stop relying on Aubameyang, he said: "Of course.

"We know as a team and we know as a defensive unit that we have to be solid. That we have to shut the door and be stronger.

"But when you have players like that obviously it does help as well. We're working every day in training and working on what we need to do and we'll just keep going.

"Aubameyang's very key. He's a quality striker and a lot of the players on this team are quality, so to have him at the top of the team, scoring the goals is brilliant for us."

Chambers himself scored the first time this season in Arsenal's 3-2 comeback win over Aston Villa, with Aubameyang scoring a free kick minutes later to clinch the win.