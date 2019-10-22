Arsenal succumbed to a disappointing 1-0 loss to Sheffield United on Monday, with the Gunners' performance and manager Unai Emery widely criticised for the defeat.

Covering the game for Sky Sports, Evra said after the match, "I used to call them 'my babies' 10 years ago, and they are still, when I look at them and think they are 'my babies'."

However, Xhaka believes too much stock is put in mental strength.

"We have to stop about mental [strength] bulls*** like this," the Swiss midfielder said after the game.

"For me, it is the same whether you play home or away - you have to win and show big character and a good game and not to always find the same excuse."

Addressing Evra's characterisation of his side, he said: "A lot of people they speak too much. It is not the first time he has spoken something about us.

"I have a lot of respect for him as he was a great player but you have to be careful what you say. But it is not only him - a lot of people speak a lot of bulls*** about us. It's always the same.

"For me it is strange as they were in the same situation as us, they were players as well. Sometimes it is good and sometimes it is not always good but every week they speak bulls*** like this every week.

"I tell you the honest truth, I'm not interested in what people say and speak. We have to speak in our group to improve things and work hard and not listen to these people."