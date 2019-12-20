He will replace Freddie Ljunberg, interim manager following the departure of Unai Emery.

Arteta said: "It is a huge honour. Arsenal is one of the biggest clubs in the world.

"We need to be competing for the top trophies in the game and that's been made very clear to me in my discussions with Stan and Josh Kroenke.

"We all know there is a lot of work to be done to achieve that but I am confident we'll do it. I'm realistic enough to know it won't happen overnight but the current squad has plenty of talent and htere is a great pipeline of young players coming thorugh from the academy."

The Spaniard will hold a press conference later today, and has signed a three-and-a-half-year contract.

He will begin his time as manager on Sunday, the day after their next Premier League game against Everton.