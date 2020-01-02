Arsenal confirmed Chambers will be out for six to nine months after undergoing successful surgery on Thursday morning.

“Everyone at the club will be supporting Calum to ensure he is back on the pitch as soon as possible,” the club added in a statement.

Chambers has started 13 of Arsenal’s Premier League games this season, but the blow will see head coach Mikel Arteta turn to the transfer market this month – despite admitting they have limited funds.

“We’re going to try to be in the market to see options that can strengthen the team,” Arteta said. “My obligation is to give my opinion and see if there are things we can improve.

" Obviously we have some bad injuries, like Calum a few days ago, and that’s going to change our plans at the back but the reality at the moment is that we are not going to be able to do much. "

“I am much more concerned at the moment to get people back from injury and trying to improve the players we have here, getting everybody onboard with what we’re trying to do. If something extra comes up and we think it’s the right opportunity to improve, let’s do it.”