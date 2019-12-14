The Arsenal midfielder took to Instagram on Friday to criticise the treatment of the minority by China.

However, the club posted on social media network Weibo distancing themselves from the 31-year-old’s comments, stressing that the club were apolitical.

"Regarding the comments made by Mesut Ozil on social media, Arsenal must make a clear statement,” read a statement on China’s most popular social media website.

" The content published is Ozil's personal opinion. As a football club, Arsenal has always adhered to the principle of not involving itself in politics. "

Ozil’s post, published on Friday, had described Uighurs as “warriors who resist persecution” and criticised both China’s treatment of the minority and the silence of Muslims in response.

With additional reporting from Reuters