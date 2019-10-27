Arsenal gave up a 2-0 lead as Crystal Palace fought back to earn a point at the Emirates while Granit Xhaka abused his own fans after being subbed off.

Emery handed a Premier League debut to defender Kieran Tierney, and was able to call upon Alexandre Lacazette in supporting Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang up front for Arsenal. Roy Hodgson made just one change with Andros Townsend, promoted from the bench, out wide for Palace.

Lacazette played up front with Aubameyang and it caused Palace countless problems in the first half. Both Arsenal goals came via corners from the right, delivered in by Pepe each time. Pepe found Sokratis for the first, and two minutes later David Luiz’s head for the second. Palace could barely get out their half for most of the first period but, after sustained pressure from Arsenal, Zaha found himself inside the Arsenal area up against Chambers.

Chambers had spent most of the match overlapping but was faced with stopping Zaha, which he did – without getting the ball. Zaha went down, but Martin Atkinson felt the Palace winger had dived and issued him a yellow card. Fortunately for Zaha and Palace, VAR showed that Atkinson was incorrect and awarded a penalty to Palace, also rescinding the booking. Milivojevic sent Leno the wrong way, the ball to the goalkeeper’s right well inside the post, and Palace were back in it. Arsenal weathered a late chance from Van Aanholt, who drew a good save from Leno, before the break.

Palace started the second half well, and found themselves level shortly after the restart. Getting the better of Arsenal in midfield, McArthur clipped over a delightful ball to Ayew at the back post and, with Leno stranded and unmarked, he side-footed the ball into the empty net. Palace continued to have the better of the play, much through the increasingly influential Milivojevic, and Arsenal’s frustrations were no more evident when their captain, Xhaka, was hauled off to the rather bizarre delight of the home support. Xhaka gestured to the fans and trudged off down the tunnel.

Arsenal eventually found a way back in after regaining possession in midfield and the momentum, and scored from another Pepe corner. Chambers fought for the ball and his blocked shot fell to Sokratis inside the box. Sokratis smashed the ball into the net, but Arsenal had to wait for a VAR review before celebrating. Chambers was adjudged to have fouled a Palace defender before getting his shot away and, harshly, the goal was chalked off.

Arsenal and Palace both pressed for a winner, and both had chances at the end, but Palace were happy to see the five minutes added at the end out for a well-earned, if fortunate, draw. Arsenal stay fifth ahead of Palace in sixth, but the pressure on Emery remains letting a two-nil lead slip.

TALKING POINT – Arsenal letting Palace back in

Arsenal dominated the first half and more than comfortable before Chambers brought down Zaha in the box. VAR showed that Martin Atkinson’s original decision to book Zaha for a dive was incorrect, and Milivojevic made no mistake from the spot. The goal gave Palace a way back in and they were buoyant for it in the second half, going on to get the equaliser. A familiar story for Arsenal, orchestrating their own downfall.

MAN OF THE MATCH – Nicolas Pepe (Arsenal)

Nearly had a hat-trick of assists from numerous Arsenal corners. Pepe played in the hole for Arsenal and, with Lacazette and Aubameyang ahead of him, was a constant thorn in Palace’s defence who struggled to pick up the advancing forwards Pepe released.

KEY MOMENTS

6’- GOAL! Arsenal 1 Crystal Palace 0! Xhaka nods down a corner from Pepe, which Palace make a mess of, and Sokratis fires it home!

8’- GOAL! Arsenal 2 Crystal Palace 0! Another corner from Pepe, and this time it's Luiz who heads in for Arsenal! Two goals inside two minutes from the Arsenal centre backs. What a start!

29’- Zaha is booked for a dive in the box. Chambers made the tackle, and VAR is checking for a penalty. It looks harsh on Zaha, and replays show Chambers has fouled him inside the box.

31’- GOAL! Arsenal 2 Crystal Palace 1! Milivojevic sends Leno the wrong way and strokes a confident penalty to the keeper's right. Palace are back in it!

51’- GOAL! Arsenal 2 Crystal Palace 2! Oh my! Palace win the ball back in midfield again, and McArthur is free down the Arsenal right. McArthur finds Ayew with a superb ball over the Arsenal back line and Ayew, at the back post with Leno stranded, puts the ball in the net.

60’- Arsenal captain Xhaka is taken off, cheered and booed by his own fans. Xhaka gestures to the crowd and walks straight down the tunnel. Yikes. Saka comes on.

82’- GOAL! Arsenal 3 Crystal Palace 2! Pepe with the corner again, who finds Chambers. Chambers's shot is blocked, and it falls to Sokratis inside the box. Sokratis smashes the ball into the net!

84’- NO GOAL! Arsenal 2 Crystal Palace 2! I'm not sure why that was disallowed, possibly for a foul by Chambers before Sokratis got it, but it's been chalked off and is still 2-2! Very harsh on Arsenal.

88’- Great save from Hennessey! Guendouzi cuts back to Lacazette, who finds Luiz at point-blank range inside the box. Luiz smashes it at Hennessey but the keeper tips it over the bar.

PLAYER RATINGS

Arsenal: Leno 6; Chambers 6, Sokratis 7, Luiz 7, Tierney 6; Xhaka 6, Guendouzi 6; Ceballos 6, Pepe 8, Lacazette 7; Aubameyang 6; Subs: Kolasinac 6, Saka 6

Crystal Palace: Hennessey 7; Ward 7, Tomkins 6, Cahill 6, Van Aanholt 6; Milivojevic 8, McArthur 7, Kouyate 6; Townsend 6, Zaha 6, Ayew 8 Subs: McCarthy 6, Benteke 6

KEY STATS

Arsenal are undefeated in 22 of their last 23 home Premier League games.

