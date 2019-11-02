Arsenal let a lead slip as they were held at home by Wolves on another tough afternoon for beleaguered manager Unai Emery.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang had given the Gunners the lead when he scored his 50th goal for the club in the first half, but they created few other chances and the visitors were good value for their point.

Raul Jimenez secured it for them, heading home Joao Moutinho’s cross 14 minutes from time.

Aubameyang’s goal was laid on for him by Alexandre Lacazette, who unselfishly squared to the unmarked Aubameyang after Arsenal had weathered a strong start from Wolves.

But despite growing into the game, Arsenal couldn't turn their dominance into chances and an equaliser looked more likely than the hosts doubling their lead in the second half. After it came, both teams pushed for the win and Diogo Jota came closest for Wolves but stumbled at the end of a mazy run.

Emery made a statement with his team selection, recalling Mesut Ozil and leaving Granit Xhaka out of the squad, but the result means the Arsenal have now won just one of their last five Premier League games and are three points off fourth-placed Chelsea despite having played a game more.

TALKING POINT - A quiet return for Ozil

Making just his second Premier League appearance of the season, Ozil had a solid but unspectacular game. Tidy in possession, he didn’t make any telling contributions but did get on the ball plenty and any off-the-ball work of his was enthusiastically cheered by the home fans, who are clearly on his side. While Ozil didn’t produce the kind of statement performance that would make him undroppable moving forward, he didn’t give Emery any excuses to jettison him either and was one of Arsenal's better performers in the closing stages.

MAN OF THE MATCH - David Luiz (Arsenal)

Aubameyang will get the headlines, but Luiz marshalled the Arsenal backline well, distributed the ball with aplomb - including creating a few chances for Aubameyang - and was a dominant presence in the air. It was no coincidence that the equaliser came when Jimenez was working against two of Arsenal’s other defenders.

KEY MOMENTS

21’ - GOAL! Arsenal 1-0 Wolves (Aubameyang). A deflected cross falls to Lacazette, who resists the urge to shoot from close range and instead squares for Aubameyang to slot home.

32’ - SAVE! After a deep cross drops to Ceballos, he tees up Lacazette - just inside the box - but he doesn't make the cleanest of connections and Patricio is able to make a diving stop.

42’ - SAVE! Running down the left, Jota shows great vision to pick out Doherty, who had cut in from his flank and meets the ball in the D, but his first-time effort is too close to Leno, who beats it away.

76’ - GOAL! Arsenal 1-1 Wolves (Jimenez). Moutinho finds space from a throw-in and hooks a cross into the six-yard box, where Jimenez gets between Sokratis and Chambers to head past Leno. Wolves deserve that.

90’ - CHANCE! Jota drives into the box, holding off two defenders, but stumbles as he approaches the goalkeeper and can't quite toe the ball past Leno.

PLAYER RATINGS

Arsenal: Leno 7, Chambers 7, Luiz 8, Sokratis 6, Tierney 6, Guendouzi 6, Torreira 6, Ceballos 5, Ozil 6, Aubameyang 7, Lacazette 6. Subs: Martinelli 6, Saka 7, Kolasinac n/a.

Wolves: Patricio 6, Doherty 7, Dendoncker 7, Coady 6, Saiss 6, Jonny 6, Moutinho 7, Neves 6, Traore 6, Jota 8, Jimenez 7. Subs: Vinagre 6, Neto n/a.

KEY STATS

Lacazette was four league games without a goal - his longest run in Arsenal colours.

Wolves have scored in 10 consecutive Premier League games for the first time.

Eight of Jimenez’s 11 goals this season have come in the second half.

Wolves' last three visits to this stadium have all ended 1-1.