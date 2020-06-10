Mesut Ozil of Arsenal takes on Dru Yearwood of Brentford during a friendly match between Arsenal and Brentford at Emirates Stadium on June 10, 2020

Arsenal lost 3-2 to Championship side Brentford in a behind-closed-doors friendly on Wednesday, exactly one week before the Gunners head to Manchester City in the Premier League.

The friendly took place at Arsenal’s Emirates Stadium, with Joe Willock and Alexandre Lacazette scoring for the hosts, while Shandon Baptiste, Halil Dervisoglu and Tariqe Fosu were on target for Brentford.

Arsenal's First half XI: Leno; Bellerin, Mustafi, Pablo Mari, Tierney; Willock, Ceballos, Saka; Pepe, Nketiah, Aubameyang

Arsenal's Second half XI: Leno; Bellerin, Mustafi, David Luiz, Tierney; Maitland-Niles, Guendouzi, Ozil; Aubameyang, Lacazette, Saka

Ahead of the match, Arsenal players showed their support for Black Lives Matter, taking a knee before kick-off and wearing t-shirts with a variety of messages, including ‘Silence is violence’, ‘I’m not black but I stand with you’, and ‘We stand in solidarity’.

Arsenal’s first match since the coronavirus pandemic halted the Premier League will be against City on June 17, and they are then in action away to Brighton on June 20.

Brentford’s push for promotion will resume on June 20, with the club – currently fourth in the Championship table – travelling to local rivals Fulham, who are third.

Chelsea beat Reading

Elsehwere, N'Golo Kante was in action for Chelsea as they beat Reading 1-0 in a friendly.

Pedro's first-half goal proved decisive, with the Blues boosted by Kante's return after the midfielder initially opted out of contact training amid concerns due to coronavirus.

