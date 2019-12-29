Jorginho had already been booked when he fouled Matteo Guendouzi in the second half with Arsenal pleading with the referee to dismiss the Blues midfielder.

Instead, a free-kick was awarded and no more, leaving Jorginho free to score the equaliser before Tammy Abraham gave Chelsea all three points at the Emirates.

"I think that is up to you guys to decide," Arteta said when quizzed on Jorginho's challenge.

" For me it is very clear. "

Jorginho himself insisted the referee had made the right decision.

The Brazilian said: "It was not my fault. Contact is normal in football. It is no more I think."

In his post-match press conference, Arteta also spoke up about the future of Granit Xhaka, who is reportedly on the verge of a £20million move to Hertha Berlin.

The Switzerland midfielder had a public spat with the Arsenal fans earlier this season, storming down the tunnel after being jeered off the pitch when substituted.

Xhaka started against Bournemouth on Boxing Day but was omitted from the squad to face Chelsea, fueling rumours of his imminent departure, but Arteta appears ready to welcome him back into the team.

“He played well at Bournemouth and after he started to feel ill and the last two days he’s been in bed," Arteta added.

"I hope he doesn’t leave.”