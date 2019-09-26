Emery named five captains last season, but three of those players - Laurent Koscielny, Petr Cech and Aaron Ramsey – left the club in the summer.

Mesut Ozil and Granit Xhaka remain at the Emirates, with the latter captaining their Premier League games so far this season.

However, with summer signing David Luiz also in the mix, Emery has not rushed the decision to name his new leaders.

Granit Xhaka plays against LiverpoolGetty Images

And Holding – who took the armband when Ozil was subbed off against Nottingham Forest on Tuesday – admits he has “no idea” when the announcement would be made after their vote earlier this month.

"[Emery] likes his five captains. We all did a vote the other week so we'll see what happens and see who gets named," Holding said.

"It was just a case of writing names down and then giving them to the manager and he will go through them - obviously with his input - and we'll see what happens.

"I have no idea [when an announcement will be made], but there is a lot of leaders in that team who are helping each other out and pushing each other on.

Mesut Özil - FC ArsenalGetty Images

"Now that we've got these five captains that the manager has brought in it's spreading the leadership group rather than having one person to dictate it. You're getting more input, it's generating a good environment."

Holding added: "I would love to be a captain and being captain of Arsenal is unbelievable. It would be a great feeling.

"We will see what happens in the next couple of weeks. If I get it, then I'll be more than happy and honoured to do it."