The five-year deal will be worth around 80 million euros, paid in instalments, and should be concluded over the weekend, per a tweet from BBC Sport's David Ornstein.

Earlier in the month, Manchester United had been linked with the forward, but talks failed to progress.

Pepe, who still has three years remaining on his contract, was named in the Ligue 1 Team of the Year last season as he scored 22 goals to help Lille finish second and secure a Champions League qualification place.