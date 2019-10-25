The Ivorian's form has been widely criticised following his summer move to north London from Lille, scoring just once in the Premier League prior to his match-winning cameo against Vitoria on Thursday, during which he scored two free kicks to seal a 3-2 win.

"It has been hard to keep my confidence high," he told the club's official website.

"I knew it would be harder. It is a league totally different to Ligue 1. With a different intensity. For me, I had to adapt quickly because expectations were high.

"Unfortunately, it is not what I did at the beginning but I have always had the manager’s trust and the players have supported me. I keep working hard to perform well and adapt to the Premier League.

"The manager trusts me. Even if I hadn’t been decisive for a while, I always had the manager’s trust. It is always important to have the manager’s faith.

"Scoring two goals is good for the confidence. The most important though is that there is a win at the end. It shows our mental strength and our character.

"We had already done it against Aston Villa where we were behind and came back. Now, we can focus on the Crystal Palace game which will arrive very quickly."