The 2-1 home defeat to Eintracht Frankfurt in the Europa League on Thursday night proved the final straw for the club’s board.

Assistant manager and former Arsenal midfielder Freddie Ljungberg will take charge on an interim basis.

"Our most sincere thanks go to Unai and his colleagues who were unrelenting in their efforts to get the club back to competing at the level we all expect and demand," said Gunners chief Josh Kroenke.

"We wish Unai and his team nothing but future success."

Emery led the Gunners to the Europa League final in his first season in charge, but it ultimately proved to be one of his lowest points as they were embarrassed 4-1 by Chelsea in Baku.

Bolstered by the arrivals of Nicolas Pepe, David Luiz and Kieran Tierney, plus Dani Ceballos on loan from Real Madrid, the new season promised much. It delivered little.

Arsenal are winless in seven matches, their worst run since 1992, and sit eighth in the Premier League table – eight points adrift of fourth-placed Chelsea.

While opinion was split during the end of Arsene Wenger’s rein, it was hard to find any supportive voices for Emery as his team turned in a series of awful displays.

"The decision has been taken due to results and performances not being at the level required," the club added in a statement.

"We have asked Freddie Ljungberg to take responsibility for the first team as interim head coach. We have full confidence in Freddie to take us forward."

Wolves manager Nuno is the favourite to succeed Emery according to the bookies, while Manchester City assistant Mikel Arteta and ex-Spurs manager Mauricio Pochettino also mentioned.