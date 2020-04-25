Arsenal Head Coach Mikel Arteta during a training session at London Colney on March 01, 2020 in St Albans, England

Arsenal players will be able to make a limited return to their London Colney training ground next week to work on socially distanced individual training regimes.

The Gunners were the first Premier League club to be affected by the coronavirus pandemic, with Olympiacos' owner Evangelos Marinakis, who subsequently tested positive for the illness, greeting several players and forcing the postponement of their match against Manchester City.

Head coach Mikel Arteta then was found to have contracted COVD-19 himself, which eventually forced the suspension of all football.

However, with a June return for the Premier League anticipated, Arsenal's stars will work on individual fitness regimes from next week, while adhering to social distancing guidelines.

“Players will be permitted access to our London Colney training grounds next week," a club spokesman was quoted as saying by the Guardian.

"Access will be limited, carefully managed and social distancing will be maintained at all times. All Colney buildings remain closed. Players will travel alone, do their individual workout and return home.”

Arsenal were forced to remind four players, Granit Xhaka, David Luiz, Alexandre Lacazette and Nicolas Pepe, of their responsibilities this week after all four were found to have flouted the UK-wide lockdown restrictions.

