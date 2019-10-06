David Luiz's maiden Arsenal strike proves the difference in tight Bournemouth clash

Arsenal climbed up to third in the Premier League with a 1-0 victory over Bournemouth at the Emirates Stadium, courtesy of David Luiz’s first goal for the club.

The hosts took the lead on nine minutes when Luiz met Nicolas Pepe’s corner after losing his marker. His effort was flicked across goal and in at the far post, past Aaron Ramsdale.

Just over a quarter of an hour later, Arsenal were angered when a penalty was not awarded for a challenge on Pepe by Sergio Rico. While there appeared to be contact, referee Martin Atkinson’s decision stood after a check from VAR.

But for a Dominic Solanke header from Rico’s free kick, Bournemouth struggled to make any sort of impact on the game before the break. They were poor in possession throughout and lacked the punch their good form promised.

The Cherries were much improved early in the second half. They should have been level when Callum Wilson rounded Bernd Leno after combining with Solanke, but Luiz thwarted him on the line.

Ryan Fraser’s introduction just past the hour gave the Cherries some impetus, but overall it was a disappointing afternoon for Eddie Howe’s men, who came into the game on a three-match unbeaten league run.

TALKING POINT – Sloppy attacking play on both sides makes for drab affair

Wilson was looking to score in a fifth successive game for the first time in five years, while Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang needed one goal to joint-top of the Premier League scorer’s charts. It was billed as a clash of two great strikers; but if it weren’t for the Bournemouth man’s second half chance, neither would have been noticed in the game.

MAN OF THE MATCH – David Luiz (Arsenal)

Not only did the Brazilian score the winner, but he also stopped Wilson profiting from Bournemouth’s best chance of the afternoon. He often gets criticised, and a lot of what he gets is deserved, but he was a steady presence at the back for the Gunners after getting off the mark for his new club.

PLAYER RATINGS

Arsenal: Leno 6, Kolasinac 6, Luiz 7, Sokratis 6, Chambers 6, Guendouzi 7, Xhaka 6, Ceballos 6, Saka 6, Pepe 6, Aubameyang 6 Substitutes: Martinelli 6, Willock 5, Torreira n/a

Bournemouth: Ramsdale 6, Stacey 5, Cook 5, Ake 6, Rico 6, H. Wilson 6, Lerma 5, Billing 6, King 5, C. Wilson 6, Solanke 5 Substitutes: Fraser 6, Danjuma 6, Francis n/a

KEY MOMENTS

9’ GOAL - Arsenal lead, David Luiz. He heads home Pepe's corner. There wasn't much on it, but it passed Ramsdale at the far post.



24’ NO PENALTY! - VAR are checking a potential penalty for a foul on Pepe, but it isn’t overturned from Stockley Park.

51’ CHANCE! - Callum Wilson rounds Leno after combining with Solanke, but it is cleared off the line by Luiz.

KEY STATS

11 of David Luiz’s 12 Premier League goals have been scored in London.