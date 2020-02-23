Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's double moved him joint-top of the Premier League goal charts as Arsenal edged to a 3-2 win over Everton after a thrilling battle of Euro hopefuls at Emirates Stadium.

The Toffees had got off to a stunning start when Dominic Calvert-Lewin acrobatically fired home inside 49 seconds.

Arsenal slowly fought their way back into it and levelled when substitute Bukayo Saka produced a sublime cross for Eddie Nketiah to volley only his second Premier League on 27 minutes. It was Saka's 10th assist of the season and all the more impressive given that the 18-year-old was only on the pitch as a replacement for the injured Sead Kolasinac.

The Gunners then took the lead through Aubameyang's composed finish, but came unstuck deep into first-half stoppage time when they again failed to completely deal with a right-wing set piece. Richarlison eventually scrambled home to ensure Carlo Ancelotti's men went in at the break all square.

Richarlison celebrates scoring for EvertonGetty Images

However, the hosts were back in front within 33 seconds of the restart as Aubameyang headed in his 17th league goal of the campaign to pull level with Jamie Vardy as the top-flight's leading marksmen.

Everton had big chances to rescue it through Calvert-Lewin and Richarlison but could not find a way back as they slumped to only their second league loss under Ancelotti.

Arsenal are up to ninth, seven points adrift of the top four and unbeaten in the top-flight in 2020. Everton are a point below the Gunners in 11th.

Mikel Arteta's men will now turn their attention to Thursday night's Europa League round of 32 second leg at home to Olympiakos while Everton host Manchester United in the league on Sunday March 1.

TALKING POINT

Arteta's Arsenal impress again. Arsenal continue to show positive signs under the leadership of Arteta. The Gunners are now unbeaten in seven league matches and have only lost one of the 12 games in all competitions the Spaniard has been at the helm for. Despite some issues defending set pieces against the Toffees, Arsenal look to a tougher nut to crack nowadays and beating an Everton side that have been equally hard to defeat since Ancelotti took charge is no mean feat. The race for European places is a tight one and if they continue to develop in the weeks ahead, you can't rule the Gunners out of making a late bid for the Champions League places (especially if Man City's CL ban is upheld after appeal).

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang celebrates his goalGetty Images



MAN OF THE MATCH

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Arsenal). The forward took his goals with aplomb and was a danger throughout. Worked back in the left channel to support Saka when required.

PLAYER RATINGS



ARSENAL: Leno 8, Bellerin 7, Mustafi 7, Luiz 7, Kolasinac 6, Xhaka 7, Ceballos 7, Ozil 7, Pepe 7, Aubameyang 9, Nketiah 8. Subs: Saka 8, Torreira 6, Guendouzi n/a.



EVERTON: Pickford 7, Sidibe 7, Holgate 7, Mina 7, Baines 7, Delph 7, Schneiderlin 6, Sigurdsson 6, Iwobi 6, Richarlison 8, Calvert-Lewin 7. Subs: Gomes 6, Bernard 7, Kean n/a.

Matchcast: Full match stats and commentary

KEY MOMENTS



1' - GOAL! Arsenal 0-1 Everton. Calvert-Lewin gets the visitors off to flyer. Luiz fails to deal with a right-wing free kick and the Blues forward acrobatically flashes a wonderful finish past Leno.

27' - GOAL! Arsenal 1-1 Everton. All square. Saka whips a wonderful cross in for Nketiah who guides a volley beyond Pickford.

33' - GOAL! Arsenal 2-1 Everton. Aubameyang races on to Luiz's lovely through ball and coolly guides his shot into the far corner.

45+4' - GOAL! Arsenal 2-2 Everton. Arsenal fail to deal with a set piece once again. Mina nods on Sigurdsson's mis-hit shot and Richarlison slides in to force a scrappy equaliser.

46' - GOAL! Arsenal 3-2 Everton. Aubameyang powers Pepe's pinpoint cross into the corner with a firm header.

72' - EVERTON CHANCE! What a save! Calvert-Lewin sees his shot blocked by Leno from point-blank range after Richarlison had nodded down Bernard's cross.

79' - EVERTON CHANCE! Richarlison surges into the left side of the box, but Leno is there to deny his low shot. Another fine stop from the keeper.

87' - ARSENAL CHANCE! Pickford's poor clearance leads to a big chance for Nketiah, who sees his thumping shot cannon back off the bar. Arsenal so close to clinching the points.

90+3' - EVERTON CHANCE! It should be 3-3. Calvert-Lewin flicks a header from Bernard's cross inches past the far post.

Dominic Calvert-LewinGetty Images

KEY STATS

Arsenal conceded in the opening minute of a Premier League home game for only the second time, also doing so in August 2007 against Fulham when David Healy scored after 51 seconds.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin has scored 12 Premier League goals this season; the last English player to score as many in a single campaign for Everton was Kevin Campbell in 1999-00 (12)

Nketiah's opening goal, assisted by Bukayo Saka, is the first goal that Arsenal have netted in the Premier League that was scored and assisted by two under-21 players since September 2008, when Denilson assisted Nicklas Bendtner vs Bolton.

Aged 18 years and 171 days, Bukayo Saka is the youngest player to assist in consecutive Premier League appearances since Francis Jeffers for Everton in April 1999 (18y 89d).

This is the third game in Premier League history to see a goal scored inside the opening minute of both halves, after Newcastle v Arsenal in January 1996 and Charlton v Leeds in March 2001.